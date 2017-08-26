Matsuyama misses cut by one stroke

World No. 2 Hideki Matsuyama missed the halfway cut for the second time this season on Friday, unable to recover from an uncharacteristically poor first round at the Northern Trust.

Matsuyama, who entered the second round at 102nd after shooting 4-over 74 in his opening round, posted four birdies and three bogeys in his comeback attempt but his 143 total was one stroke short of qualifying for the weekend rounds at the Glen Oaks Club course.

Three Americans — Jordan Spieth, currently third in FedEx Cup points, world No. 1 Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler — and Venezuela’s Jhnottan Vegas are tied for the lead at 134.

Matsuyama sank a five-footer for his first birdie of the tournament on the par-5 third and appeared on track for a recovery round with back-to-back birdies on Nos. 10 and 11, when he pulled back to 1-over and inside the 36-hole cut line.

But a costly bunker shot that turned into a bogey on the 16th and another unrecoverable error — sending his par putt four feet past the cup — on the 18th made him miss the cut for the first time since the Genesis Open in February.

Matsuyama, who sits atop the FedEx standings 198 points ahead of Spieth, left the course without speaking to reporters.