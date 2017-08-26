McGregor predicts KO victory

Floyd Mayweather weighed in at a trim 149½ pounds (67.8 kg) Friday for his boxing showdown with Conor McGregor, who also made weight at 153 pounds (69.4 kg).

The undefeated boxer and the two-division UFC champion were comfortably below the 154-pound (69.9 kg) limit when they stepped on the scales before a raucous crowd at T-Mobile Arena, which will host the so-called Money Fight on Saturday night.

The enthusiastic turnout included thousands of McGregor’s vocal Irish fans, who sang and waved flags. Mayweather was the villain as usual, but his cheering section also appeared to be more robust than normal for the American antihero.

Mayweather had expressed doubt McGregor could make the weight, but the Irishman roared and flexed as he came in well within the mark. McGregor is making his professional boxing debut in Vegas.

“I’ll stomp my foot in the center of that ring, and I won’t go nowhere,” said McGregor, who expects to weigh around 170 pounds (77.1 kg) by the first bell.

Mayweather (49-0, 26 KOs) came in remarkably light, and he is likely to have a noticeable size disadvantage. Although Mayweather had a bulging six-pack, McGregor claimed he wasn’t impressed.

“He looks blown out and out of shape,” McGregor said. “That’s the worst shape I’ve ever seen him in. I’ll stop him in the second round. Let’s see who can take it. I see a man afraid.”

Mayweather expressed no concern about his own weight disadvantage. The 40-year-old champion’s game is built on speed and elusiveness, not brawn.

“Weight doesn’t win fights,” he said. “Fighting wins fights.”

Mayweather also wasn’t bothered by the crowd booing him.

“I’ve been here before,” Mayweather said. “I know what it takes in a fight of this magnitude. He did a lot of (talking). I did a lot of this. Tomorrow, it comes down to the fighters.”

Not everything went perfectly for Mayweather at the weigh-in. His protege, Gervonta Davis, was stripped of his 130-pound (59 kg) IBF title when he weighed in at 132 pounds (59.9 kg) for his co-feature undercard bout against Francisco Fonseca.

The 22-year-old Davis, who fights for Mayweather Promotions, was due to defend the belt for the second time in front of a vast pay-per-view audience. But Davis also had trouble making the limit for his first title defense against Liam Walsh in May, needing three tries to hit it.

Davis and Fonseca will still fight, but only Fonseca can win the belt.