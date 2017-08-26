Maeda sharp in posting 12th win

Kenta Maeda struck out seven of the 21 batters he faced, lifting the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 3-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday.

Maeda (12-5) allowed a solo shot to Domingo Santana in the second as the Brewers were the first to get on the scoreboard at Dodger Stadium, but otherwise kept the visitors’ bats silent in six innings of work.

Maeda was charged with one run while walking two to improve his ERA to 3.76, recording his third win in five starts this month.

Maeda was pleased with his 84-pitch performance.

“I felt good out there, was able to throw nice and easy,” Maeda said. “It’s a shame the only hit I gave up was a home run, but I’m glad I pitched well enough to win. My fastball and slider were working.”

Logan Forsythe hit a game-tying solo home run off Chase Anderson (7-3) in the fourth and Yasmani Grandal singled in the eventual game winner off Anderson in the fifth. Yasiel Puig hit his 23rd homer of the season in the sixth to extend the lead.

Mariners 2, Yankees 1 (11)

In New York, Yonder Alonso homered on a 161-kph fastball from demoted closer Aroldis Chapman in the 11th inning, and Seattle outpitched the Yankees.

Marlins 8, Padres 6

In Miami, Giancarlo Stanton homered twice, increasing his major league-leading total to 49, and tied a career high with five RBIs, helping the Marlins climb above .500 for the first time since April.

Miami pinch hitter Ichiro Suzuki struck out in the seventh.

Twins 6, Blue Jays 1

In Toronto, Minnesota right-hander Bartolo Colon tossed 6⅔ innings for his second straight win, and Byron Buxton had three hits and two RBIs.

Norichika Aoki went 1-for-4 for the Blue Jays.

Phillies 7, Cubs 1

In Philadelphia, Rhys Hoskins slugged another homer and Cesar Hernandez ripped a three-run triple for the hosts.

Chicago reliever Koji Uehara worked a perfect seventh inning.

Mets 4, Nationals 2

In Washington, New York ace Jacob deGrom had 10 strikeouts in 7⅔ innings against a makeshift lineup of the Nationals.

Orioles 16, Red Sox 3

In Boston, Mark Trumbo and Chris Davis homered, and the Orioles used a seven-run fifth inning to pull away for the victory.

Rays 7, Cardinals 3

In St. Louis, Corey Dickerson had four hits, including two doubles, and Tampa Bay pounded out 16.

In Other Games

White Sox 3, Tigers 2

In Chicago, Yolmer Sanchez drove in Tim Anderson with a game-ending single, and the White Sox earned their third straight win.

Indians 4, Royals 0

In Cleveland, rookie Ryan Merritt pitched a career-high 6 2/3 innings and Cleveland recorded its AL-leading 13th shutout.

Braves 5, Rockies 2

In Atlanta, Matt Kemp and Kurt Suzuki homered for Atlanta, and Julio Teheran won at home for the first time in four months.

Reds 9, Pirates 5

In Cincinnati, Reds rookie Robert Stephenson fanned a career-high 11, and Scott Schebler drove in three runs with a homer and his first triple of the season.

Diamondbacks 4, Giants 3

In Phoenix, Paul Goldschmidt belted a three-run homer for Arizona, and Zack Greinke got his 15th win of the season.

Astros 2, Angels 1

In Anaheim, rookie J.D. Davis homered for Houston, and George Springer scored the winning run on a wild pitch.

Athletics 3, Rangers 1

In Oakland, Khris Davis homered twice for Oakland, including a tiebreaking leadoff drive in the seventh.