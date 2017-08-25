Brawl mars Tigers’ win over Yankees

Once slugger Miguel Cabrera wrestled Yankees catcher Austin Romine to the ground at home plate, an afternoon game at Comerica Park collapsed into total chaos.

All the testiness that had been building between the Detroit Tigers and New York finally boiled over. The toll of Thursday’s fury: Three bench-clearing altercations, eight ejections, one beaning and a lot of angry words.

“I’m sure there are going to be suspensions on both sides,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said after a 10-6 loss.

The winning and losing pitchers — Detroit’s Alex Wilson (2-4) and New York’s Dellin Betances (3-5) — were among those tossed. So were Girardi and Tigers manager Brad Ausmus.

At one point, the ill will carried over to the Detroit dugout, where star pitcher Justin Verlander and teammate Victor Martinez appeared to get into some sort of dispute.

“I was actually on the field, so I haven’t seen it and haven’t talked to them about it,” Ausmus said. “I’m aware of it, but I couldn’t tell you what it was about.”

Perhaps the only positive thing: This was the final time the Yankees and Tigers were scheduled to play this season.

James McCann and Justin Upton homered for Detroit, and Gary Sanchez went deep for the Yankees, but that all became secondary on a day when the umpires had their hands full trying to maintain order. Major League Baseball now figures to be busy, too, sorting out likely penalties that could especially hurt the playoff-contending Yankees.

Girardi contended an early warning would’ve cut off the trouble before it escalated. He blamed the umps for letting things go wild, saying, “Just a very poor job on their part.”

Much later, Yankees reliever Dellin Betances was ejected after he hit McCann in the helmet. Betances seemed to be indicating he had thrown a breaking ball instead of a fastball, and wound up shouting at the Tigers and the umps.

“I threw him out and that was to keep control of the game,” umpire crew chief Dana DeMuth said. “And the reason why it took a minute or so, was because I wanted to get the players apart. Once I got Detroit going to their dugout and New York going to their dugout, then I informed him that he was ran.

“It wasn’t necessarily of him intentionally beaning the batter, but to keep control of the situation, I deemed it necessary that he went,” he said.

Although Cabrera vs. Romine was the peak of the hostilities, McCann’s beaning was the most frightening.

“You don’t want to see people hit in the head. You don’t want to see fighting on the field,” Cabrera said. “But people have to understand we’re human.”

Dodgers 5, Pirates 2

In Pittsburgh, Yasmani Grandal and Adrian Gonzalez hit back-to-back home runs in the eighth inning and Los Angeles pulled away from the Pirates for its 90th win of the season.

Indians 13, Red Sox 6

In Cleveland, Red Sox ace Chris Sale was battered while matching the shortest start of his career, and rookie Yandy Diaz got four hits as the Indians beat Boston in a matchup of division leaders.

Nationals 5, Astros 4 (11)

In Houston, Anthony Rendon doubled twice and his tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the 11th inning helped Washington over the Astros.

Rangers 3, Angels 0

In Anaheim, Martin Perez dodged a couple early jams en route to seven strong innings, Drew Robinson and Mike Napoli homered and surging Texas beat Los Angeles.

Rockies 3, Royals 2

In Kansas City, Pat Valaika hit a two-run homer with two out in the eighth inning and Greg Holland finished for his 36th save.

Diamondbacks 3, Mets 2

In New York, Robbie Ray returned to a big league mound for the first time since being hit in the head with a line drive last month, striking out nine in five innings for Arizona.

Rays 2, Blue Jays 0

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Alex Cobb and four relievers combined on a six-hitter and center fielder Kevin Kiermaier made two spectacular catches to help Tampa Bay beat Toronto.

Marlins 9, Phillies 8

In Philadelphia, Giancarlo Stanton launched his major league-leading 47th home run, J.T. Realmuto hit an inside-the-park homer and Miami overcame a five-run deficit to beat the Phillies.

Reds 4, Cubs 2

In Cincinnati, Jose Peraza had a pinch-hit, bases-loaded double in the eighth inning.

White Sox 5, Twins 1

In Chicago, Derek Holland pitched six effective innings, Yolmer Sanchez homered and the White Sox beat sloppy Minnesota.

Padres 4, Cardinals 3

In St. Louis, Carlos Asuaje’s RBI single in the ninth inning gave San Diego the lead and Jose Pirela’s sacrifice fly proved to be the winner.