Raiders left tackle Penn ends 26-day holdout

Pro Bowl left tackle Donald Penn has ended his holdout with the Oakland Raiders.

Penn reported for practice on Wednesday after holding out for 26 days. Penn was looking for an improved contract but general manager Reggie McKenzie said earlier in training camp that he would not negotiate a new deal with Penn until he arrived at camp.

The Raiders could have fined Penn $40,000 for each day of camp he missed but the team is not expected to do that. The 34-year-old Penn is entering the final year of an $11.9 million, two-year contract. He is scheduled to earn $5.8 million in base salary this season with another $1.3 million in incentives and bonuses.

Penn is coming off his second Pro Bowl season after being part of an offensive line that allowed a league-low 18 sacks in 2017. He revitalized his career in Oakland after signing in 2014 following his release from Tampa Bay.