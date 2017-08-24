Pirates end Hill’s no-hit bid in 10th with leadoff homer

Rich Hill’s first 98 pitches left the Pittsburgh Pirates confounded, occasionally fuming and absolutely hitless. His 99th turned a potentially historic night by the Los Angeles Dodgers lefty into something else entirely:

A loss.

After Hill’s bid for a perfect game was spoiled by a leadoff error in the ninth inning, Josh Harrison started the 10th by connecting on a 141-kph fastball over the middle of the plate and sending a drive into the first row of seats in left field. It wrecked Hill’s improbable — and improbably lengthy — try at a no-hitter and lifted the Pirates to a stunning 1-0 win on Wednesday.

“It falls on me, this one — one bad pitch,” Hill said.

Dodgers left fielder Curtis Granderson made a fearless attempt to preserve the no-hitter, banging into the wall going for a catch. When the ball sailed inches past his outstretched glove, Harrison sprinted around the bases after his 16th home run while Hill (9-5) slowly walked off the field after being handed his first loss in nearly two months.

“I hit it and I knew I didn’t get it all,” Harrison said. “I knew I got enough.”

Just enough on a night Hill flirted with the 24th perfect game in major league history. His shot at joining one of baseball’s most exclusive clubs ended when third baseman Logan Forsythe couldn’t handle Jordy Mercer’s grounder opening the ninth. Hill retired the next three batters and manager Dave Roberts sent the 37-year-old Hill out for the 10th, a makeup call of sorts after Hill was pulled after seven innings and 89 pitches of perfection against Miami last September.

It turned out to be one batter too many, though both Hill and Roberts tried to downplay their disappointment. Hill remains in the middle of a late-career renaissance in Los Angeles and his flirtation with perfection is the latest sign his stuff — built on precision rather than power — can still get batters out with remarkable efficiency.

“He competed, every pitch was with a purpose,” Roberts said. “Unfortunately, we just couldn’t get that one hit. We’ve done it all year long.”

Just not this time.

Seattle ace Felix Hernandez threw the last perfect game in the big leagues, in 2012 against Tampa Bay. Since then, three pitchers have lost perfect game tries with two outs in the ninth — Yu Darvish for Texas and Yusmeiro Petit for San Francisco in 2013 and Max Scherzer for Washington in 2015. Miami’s Edinson Volquez has pitched the only no-hitter in the majors this year, in June against Arizona.

Hill became the first pitcher since Pedro Martinez in 1995 to take a no-hit try into extra innings. Martinez, then with Montreal, lost his perfect game in the 10th at San Diego. Hill finished nine innings with a “0” in the hit column but it doesn’t count as an official no-no.

Under Major League Baseball rules, a pitcher must complete the game — going nine innings isn’t enough if it goes into extras. Back in 1959, a Pirates pitcher had perhaps the most famous near-miss of all when Harvey Haddix lost his perfect game and the game itself in the 13th at Milwaukee.

Orioles 8, Athletics 7 (12)

In Baltimore, Zach Britton’s AL-record run of converting 60 straight save attempts ended amid the evening shadows of Camden Yards, when the Baltimore closer blew a two-run lead and failed to get out of the ninth inning in a game the Orioles ultimately won in the 12th.

Britton’s streak began on Oct. 1, 2015, extended through all of last season and went for 11 more saves this year. He had not blown a save since Sept. 20, 2015, at Tampa Bay.

Britton finished well short of Eric Gagne’s major league mark of 84, set from 2002-04.

Phillies 8, Marlins 0

In Philadelphia, Mark Leiter Jr. allowed one hit over seven innings, Rhys Hoskins homered and drove in five runs and the Phillies rode that rookie tandem to a victory over Miami.

Marlins reliever Junichi Tazawa pitched one scoreless inning and fanned two batters.

Astros 6, Nationals 1

In Houston, Alex Bregman hit a three-run homer and Jake Marisnick and Max Stassi added solo shots to help the Astros defeat Washington.

Red Sox 6, Indians 1

In Cleveland, Mitch Moreland belted a fifth-inning home run, and Drew Pomeranz and three relievers bested Corey Kluber.

Royals 6, Rockies 4

In Kansas City, Eric Hosmer hit a three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning off former Kansas City teammate Greg Holland, lifting the Royals over Colorado.

Yankees 10, Tigers 2

In Detroit, Gary Sanchez homered and drove in three runs, and Luis Severino pitched impressively into the seventh inning to lead New York to another lopsided win over Detroit.

Cubs 9, Reds 3

In Cincinnati, Kyle Schwarber slugged a three-run homer in the ballpark near his home, Tommy La Stella added a two-run shot while subbing for Kris Bryant, and Chicago kept its second-half surge going with a victory over the Reds.

Mariners 9, Braves 6

In Atlanta, Taylor Motter replaced an injured Robinson Cano and gave Seattle the lead with a two-run single in the eighth inning.

Cardinals 6, Padres 2

In St. Louis, rookie Luke Weaver struck out 10 in seven scoreless innings, and Kolten Wong had three hits and three runs to help the Redbirds down San Diego.

Blue Jays 7, Rays 6

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Kevin Pillar delivered Toronto’s sixth home run of the game in the eighth inning, lifting the Blue Jays over Tampa Bay.

Mets 4, Diamondbacks 2

In New York, Chris Flexen pitched six effective innings, rookie Dominic Smith homered and the Mets ended a three-game skid.

White Sox 4, Twins 3

In Chicago, Tim Anderson singled with one out in the ninth inning to score Avisail Garcia from second base and give the White Sox a comeback victory.

Giants 4, Brewers 2

In San Francisco, Jarrett Parker crushed a go-ahead two-run double in the seventh, Buster Posey hit a sacrifice fly and San Francisco beat contending Milwaukee.

Rangers 7, Angels 5 (10)

In Anaheim, Adrian Beltre hit two early homers and Texas pushed three runs across in the 10th inning to triumph over the hosts.