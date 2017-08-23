Ichiro hits tiebreaking three-run home run to lift Marlins in first game of doubleheader

Ichiro Suzuki thought about bunting before swinging away and hitting the ball a long way.

Ichiro’s pinch-hit three-run homer broke a tie in the seventh inning, Giancarlo Stanton added his major league-leading 46th homer, and the Miami Marlins beat the Philadelphia Phillies 12-8 in the opener of a traditional doubleheader Tuesday.

Manager Don Mattingly didn’t send Ichiro to the plate to sacrifice so he’s happy he took a cut.

“Ich’s homer was huge, freed us up,” Mattingly said. “If he was bunting, it was on his own for a hit.”

Dan Straily (8-8) allowed three runs and two hits — homers to Rhys Hoskins and Cameron Rupp — while striking out 10 in six innings.

“It feels good to contribute something to my team like that,” Straily said.

Ichiro hit a 3-1 pitch for his third homer of the season to spark a six-run inning, and the Marlins added three more runs in the ninth to take the first game of a doubleheader that featured nine home runs.

“I first thought about advancing runners to second and third,” said Ichiro, who initially thought about bunting.

“But the first two pitches were balls. So then I thought about driving it if one came over the plate.”

Marlins reliever Junichi Tazawa took over for Straily (8-8) in the seventh, but allowed an RBI sacrifice fly to Maikel Franco that made it 9-4.

Suzuki and Tazawa did not play in the second game, but the Marlins beat the Phillies 7-4 for their third straight victory.

Yankees 13, Tigers 4

In Detroit, Masahiro Tanaka came off the disabled list to work seven innings for the win.

Tanaka (9-10), who went on the 10-day DL because of right shoulder inflammation on Aug. 12, gave up three earned runs on six hits, including a two-run homer to Nicholas Castellanos in the seventh. He struck out four, walking none.

“It’s been a while, but I didn’t think about doing anything different,” said Tanaka.

“My pitches weren’t especially great, but it was good I could throw them off balance and get outs.”

Rays 6, Blue Jays 5

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Norichika Aoki led off the game with a homer, but Toronto failed to hold on.

The Rays’ Lucas Duda and Corey Dickerson homered in the first two innings and Chris Archer struck out 10 for Tampa Bay.

Red Sox 9, Indians 1

In Cleveland, Doug Fister gave up a leadoff homer in the first inning to Francisco Lindor and then nothing else, finishing with a career-best one-hitter, and Eduardo Nunez had five RBIs.

Fister (3-6) was facing AL Central-leading Cleveland for the third time in four starts, and the right-hander took advantage of his familiarity with the Indians’ lineup. He allowed two walks and hit a batter, but was otherwise in control. Backed by two double plays, he pitched his first complete game since 2014 with Washington.

Athletics 6, Orioles 4

In Baltimore, Ryon Healy homered twice, Jed Lowrie hit a two-run drive and Oakland the beat struggling Orioles.

Manny Machado hit a two-run homer in the sixth for Baltimore and Jonathan Schoop singled in two runs in the eighth to make it 5-4, but Khris Davis blunted the comeback with his 34th home run in the ninth.

Twins 4, White Sox 1

In Chicago, Jorge Polanco homered for the third time in two days as Minnesota beat the White Sox.

Polanco led off the fourth inning with his sixth homer of the season after going deep in both ends of a doubleheader Monday.

Dodgers 8, Pirates 5

In Pittsburgh, Chris Taylor had three hits and drove in three runs as Los Angeles beat the Pirates.

Adrian Gonzalez doubled for his 2,000th career hit to help the NL West leaders.

Cubs 13, Reds 9

In Cincinnati, Cubs star Kris Bryant exited after being hit in the left hand by a pitch, and lefty Anthony Rizzo wound up playing third base as Chicago beat the Reds for its seventh win in nine games.

Diamondbacks 7, Mets 4

In New York, J.D. Martinez hit an early three-run homer, Patrick Corbin pitched eight smooth innings to win his third straight stingy start and Arizona coasted past the sinking Mets.

Adam Rosales also homered and Paul Goldschmidt doubled twice.

Padres 12, Cardinals 4

In St. Louis, Yangervis Solarte homered and drove in a career-high six runs, Austin Hedges also went deep and San Diego beat the Cardinals.

Solarte capitalized on starter Lance Lynn’s lack of control with a three-run double in the second.

Royals 3, Rockies 2

In Kansas City, Danny Duffy and four relievers combined on a two-hitter, helping the Royals hold off Colorado.

Duffy (8-8) took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and retired the first two batters before walking DJ LeMahieu and allowing a homer to Nolan Arenado. The Rockies star hit his 28th home run.

Braves 4, Mariners 0

In Atlanta, rookie Lucas Sims pitched three-hit ball over six innings and the Braves scored on a crazy play that took three rundowns.

Sims (2-3) won his second straight start. The 23-year-old righty from suburban Atlanta won for the first time in front of the home folks.

Astros 4, Nationals 3

In Houston, Matt Wieters hit a two-run homer, Howie Kendrick had a two-run triple and Washington beat the Astros for the ninth straight time.

Washington’s winning streak over Houston dates to 2012. The NL East-leading Nationals have won 13 of 14 against Houston since 2011.

Angels 10, Rangers 1

In Anaheim, Albert Pujols hit a three-run homer to become the major league career leader for home runs by a player born outside the United States, and Los Angeles beat Texas.

Brewers 4, Giants 3

In San Francisco, Travis Shaw hit a two-out double in the seventh inning to drive in Neil Walker with the go-ahead run and Milwaukee held on for the win.