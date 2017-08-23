FC Tokyo’s Nakajima to join Portuguese side on loan

FC Tokyo midfielder and Rio Olympics under-23 squad member Shoya Nakajima will join Portuguese club Portimonense on a loan deal, the J. League first-division club said Wednesday.

The 23-year-old, who made three appearances and scored one goal in Rio, will move to the newly promoted Portuguese side on a deal running from Sunday through June 2018.

“I was surrounded by wonderful teammates and staff at FC Tokyo where I gained valuable experience. I want to do my best to make use of this experience at Portimonense and continue to enjoy playing,” said Nakajima in a club statement.

Nakajima has two goals in 20 league games for FC Tokyo this season.