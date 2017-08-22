Beckham injured as Giants fall to Browns

Odell Beckham Jr. didn’t point fingers or make accusations.

After possibly dodging a major injury, New York’s flashy wide receiver calmly moved on.

No theatrics were necessary.

Beckham sprained his left ankle on a questionable hit in the first half of the Giants’ 10-6 exhibition loss to the Cleveland Browns on Monday night.

After catching an 18-yard pass from Eli Manning in the first half, Beckham was undercut by Browns cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun, who drove his shoulder and helmet into the star receiver’s left leg. Beckham’s legs flipped into the air and he banged his head hard on the turf.

“I’m pretty concerned,” Beckham said. “But I’ll be all right.”

The Giants (0-2) said Beckham only suffered a sprain, but the team will have further medical tests conducted Tuesday. One of the NFL’s most electrifying playmakers, the 24-year-old Beckham caught 101 passes last season and recently said he wants to be the league’s highest-paid player.

“It feels like a sprained ankle, a rolled ankle,” Beckham said. “It feels like you know you hurt your ankle. That’s how it feels.”

Earlier, Beckham was visibly upset by what he thought was an unnecessary shot for a preseason game. He glared at Boddy-Calhoun as he limped off the field.

Beckham, who spent the second half in street clothes on the sideline and jogged to the locker room afterward, didn’t call Boddy-Calhoun’s hit dirty.

“I don’t know, it’s just football I guess, preseason,” he said, shaking his head. “I’m not really the judge. It’s just football in my opinion.”

Browns coach Hue Jackson defended Boddy-Calhoun.

“I don’t think any of our players try to do things maliciously,” Jackson said. “It’s (a) tackle.”

The Browns (2-0) won their second straight game after going a combined 1-19 in 2016.

Beckham’s injury came shortly after more than a dozen Cleveland knelt in a circle on the sideline and prayed during the national anthem. Several players bowed their heads and clasped hands while others showed support by placing their hands on their teammates’ shoulders.

“The United States is the greatest country in the world,” tight end Seth DeValve said. “It is because it provides opportunities to its citizens that no other country does. The issue is that it doesn’t provide equal opportunity to everybody. And I wanted to support my African-American teammates today who wanted to take a knee.

“We wanted to draw attention to the fact that there’s things in this country that still need to change.”

All the drama upstaged Cleveland’s quarterback competition. Brock Osweiler started his second straight game and completed 6 of 8 passes for 25 yards in two series. He was intercepted by Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul, who snagged a tipped pass on the Browns’ opening drive.

Osweiler came in favored to win the starting job over rookie DeShone Kizer, who scored on a 1-yard sneak and finished 8 of 13 for 74 yards.

Jackson hopes to name his starting quarterback for the Sept. 10 regular-season opener by Wednesday.

Cody Kessler, who appeared to fall out of the race, completed 7 of 7 passes for 50 yards.

After sitting out the preseason opener, Manning went 10 of 14 for 80 yards.

Vikings may keep three QBs

As long as Sam Bradford stays healthy this season, the Minnesota Vikings won’t be worried about their quarterback situation.

There’s a lot of uncertainty behind Bradford on the depth chart, though.

Teddy Bridgewater remains immersed in his rehabilitation program, of course, trying to push his knee back into playing shape. He’s on the physically unable to perform list, where he’ll likely start the regular season.

So if the Vikings decide to keep a third-stringer on the active roster behind Bradford and backup Case Keenum, they’re currently looking at Taylor Heinicke or Mitch Leidner.

Heinicke is the third-year project who went undrafted out of Old Dominion and has never taken a snap in an NFL regular-season game. He’s most famous for severing two tendons in his foot from an ill-fated kick through a glass pane of a door to his friend’s apartment that they were locked out of.

Leidner is the local rookie who signed with the team on Sunday. He’s the only player in Minnesota program history to rush (33) and pass (36) for 30-plus touchdowns in his career. Leidner was driving around meals for the restaurant delivery service Bite Squad in between workouts while waiting on a call from an NFL team.

Heinicke has had a spotty preseason. He sat out of practice on Sunday and Monday because of an injury. Leidner produced just three passing scores against 11 interceptions over eight Big Ten games in his senior year. The Vikings cut Wes Lunt, an undrafted prospect from Illinois, at the beginning of training camp.

The question, then, is whether they’ll reserve a 53-man roster spot for an unproven prospect at the position as long as Bridgewater is sidelined.

“I think it’s extremely important that you’re always developing quarterbacks,” offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said.

“You just never know how it’s all going to play out. You just want to keep developing the quarterback position throughout the season and especially during training camp, so that if for some reason you need a guy, you have a guy ready to go.”

The practice squad would be a natural place for such a developmental player. Last season, with Bridgewater on injured reserve and Heinicke on the non-football injury list, the Vikings kept only Bradford and Shaun Hill on the active roster to start while stashing Wisconsin product Joel Stave on the practice squad.