Life bans upheld for trio of officials in doping, bribery case
The lifetime ban of former Russian Athletics Federation president Valentin Balakhnichev (right), seen in an August 2013 file photo, was upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Monday. The court also upheld bans imposed on Papa Massato Daiack, the son of the former IAAF president Lamine Diack, and and former IAAF treasurer Valentin Balakhnichev for corruption charges. | AP

AFP-JIJI

GENEVA – Disgraced ex-IAAF president Lamine Diack’s son Papa Massata Diack, former Russian athletics chief Valentin Balakhnichev and coach Alexei Melnikov lost their appeals Monday against life bans imposed over corruption.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said the evidence presented against the trio showed that the charges were “established beyond reasonable doubt and that the sanctions imposed should be upheld.”

In January 2016, the ethics commission of governing body IAAF barred the group from any involvement in athletics, alleging that they took bribes to cover up doping by Russian athletes.

Balakhnichev had been the head of the All-Russia Athletic Federation, who supervised Melnikov, a former chief ARAF coach for long-distance walkers and runners.

