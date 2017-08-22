Life bans upheld for trio of officials in doping, bribery case

Disgraced ex-IAAF president Lamine Diack’s son Papa Massata Diack, former Russian athletics chief Valentin Balakhnichev and coach Alexei Melnikov lost their appeals Monday against life bans imposed over corruption.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said the evidence presented against the trio showed that the charges were “established beyond reasonable doubt and that the sanctions imposed should be upheld.”

In January 2016, the ethics commission of governing body IAAF barred the group from any involvement in athletics, alleging that they took bribes to cover up doping by Russian athletes.

Balakhnichev had been the head of the All-Russia Athletic Federation, who supervised Melnikov, a former chief ARAF coach for long-distance walkers and runners.