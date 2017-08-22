Throwing error sends Indians past Red Sox

Brandon Guyer scored when first baseman Brock Holt threw away Roberto Perez’s bunt in the ninth inning, lifting the Cleveland Indians over the Boston Red Sox 5-4 on Monday night in a matchup of first-place teams.

After Guyer’s leadoff double against Brandon Workman (0-1), Holt fielded the bunted ball and tried to throw out Guyer at third. Guyer slid into the bag as the throw skipped past third baseman Rafael Devers, then got to his feet and raced across home plate. Teammates ran onto the field and doused Perez with water and white powder.

Perez also had a three-run homer in the second inning.

Rangers 5, Angels 3

In Anaheim, Adrian Beltre hit a three-run homer and Cole Hamels pitched seven effective innings as Texas cooled off Los Angeles.

Orioles 7, Athletics 3

In Baltimore, Adam Jones hit a pair of home runs, Jonathan Schoop added a three-run shot and the hosts beat Oakland.

White Sox 7, Twins 6 (1st)

Twins 10, White Sox 2 (2nd)

In Chicago, Jorge Polanco clubbed his second three-run homer of the day as Minnesota scored six times in the second inning and routed the White Sox to split a doubleheader.

In the first game, Yolmer Sanchez homered and drove in four runs and Jose Abreu added his 25th of the season for the hosts.