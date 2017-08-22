Puig’s moonshot sends Dodgers past Pirates in 12th inning

Yasiel Puig spent Monday afternoon eagerly awaiting the solar eclipse at PNC Park, then provided a moonshot of his own to wrap things up late into the night.

Puig homered in the 12th inning, sending the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 6-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Curtis Granderson added a grand slam for Los Angeles, which hasn’t lost consecutive games since July 20 and 21 against Atlanta.

Puig drove a 1-0 pitch from rookie Dovydas Neverauskas (1-1) over the wall in center for his 22nd of the season. Following the game, Puig was asked how his home run compared to the eclipse.

“The eclipse only happens every 100 years,” Puig said, “but my home runs are also 40 at-bats in between. So, they’re both exciting.”

Pittsburgh threatened in the bottom half, putting runners on first and second with two out, but Ross Stripling retired Max Moroff on a liner to right for his second save.

Granderson hit a grand slam off Gerrit Cole in Los Angeles’ five-run seventh, and Luis Avilan (2-1) pitched one inning for the win.

The Pirates have lost seven of their past nine games.

Granderson’s second homer in three games since he was acquired in a trade with the Mets lifted the Dodgers to a 5-3 lead. But Pittsburgh responded with two in the eighth on Josh Harrison’s RBI double and a run-scoring fielder’s choice for pinch hitter Josh Bell.

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle’s bullpen was limited to three relievers entering the game. He felt leaving Cole in the game gave Pittsburgh the best chance to preserve its lead in the seventh.

“I still know he’s got pitches and he’s our ace,” Hurdle said. “I still felt he was the best equipped to get out of that situation.”

Tony Watson came in to pitch the eighth for Los Angeles, but was pulled after recording just one out in his return to the Pirates. The left-hander, who was traded to the Dodgers on July 31, was charged with one run.

Dodgers left-hander Alex Wood allowed three runs and five hits in six innings. He gave up three home runs for the second time in his 134 major league appearances.

“Alex was grinding out there,” Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said. “Gave up some homers. A little bit, I don’t recall if it was the fourth or fifth inning, something about that AC joint that flared up out there.”

The Pirates took a 2-0 lead when Jose Osuna and Sean Rodriguez hit back-to-back home runs in the second inning. Harrison made it 3-0 when he connected in the third for his career-high 15th home run.

Cole allowed five runs and eight hits with seven strikeouts in 6⅓ innings.

Diamondbacks 3, Mets 2 (10)

In New York, A.J. Pollock hit a two-run homer in the 10th and Arizona snapped a three-game skid.

J.D. Martinez had an RBI single and left fielder David Peralta threw out the potential go-ahead run at the plate for the Diamondbacks, who began the day with a 2½-game lead over Milwaukee for the second NL wild card.

Pinch hitter Gregor Blanco walked to start the 10th. One out later, Pollock sent a fastball from Eric Goeddel (0-1) over the center field fence to put the Diamondbacks back in front after they squandered a 1-0 lead in the seventh.

Fernando Rodney gave up a leadoff homer to Michael Conforto before getting three outs for his 28th save in 33 tries.

Jimmie Sherfy (1-0) pitched a perfect ninth for his first major league win.

Mariners 6, Braves 5

In Atlanta, Andrew Albers worked into the sixth inning for his second straight win since coming up from the minors, leading Seattle over the hosts.

Albers (2-0) also had the first hit and RBI of his career — in his first big league at-bat.

Giants 2, Brewers 0

In San Francisco, Giants rookie Chris Stratton pitched six innings to run his scoreless streak to 12⅔ innings over his past two outings, and the Giants blanked Milwaukee.

Sam Dyson finished for his 11th save in 12 chances with San Francisco, which beat the Brewers for the 16th time in 20 games.