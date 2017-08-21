Japan to sell kangaroo steaks with tickets for Australia rugby match

The Japan Rugby Football Union on Monday announced a unique ticket package for the November test match against Australia — 50 tickets that come with a 300-gram steak of kangaroo meat.

Priced at ¥6,000 per ticket, the package will go on sale Sept. 2 for the Nov. 4 game versus the Wallabies at Yokohama’s Nissan Stadium, the venue of the 2019 Rugby World Cup final. The dish will be made by a renowned chef, the JRFU said.

Thirty-two pitch-level seats at ¥20,000 per ticket will also be sold, the JRFU said.