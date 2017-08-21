Union Berlin interested in signing defender Uchida

German second-tier side Union Berlin could make a move to sign defender Atsuto Uchida, the German daily Bild reported on Sunday.

Uchida, 29, looks set to part ways with Schalke after seven years at the Bundesliga club. A move to Union would reunite Uchida with his former Schalke manager Jens Keller.

“Union are looking for a right-back and Uchida would provide the solution,” the report said.

Current Schalke coach Domeniko Tedesco has reportedly told Uchida that playing time would be difficult to earn given the intense competition within the club at his position.

Uchida joined Schalke in July 2010, after the World Cup in South Africa, from the J. League’s Kashima Antlers.

Uchida has battled injuries to his right knee over the years. Since having surgery on the knee in 2015, he has made just one appearance across all competitions — in December 2016 in the Europa League.