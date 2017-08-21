S-Pulse striker Chong ruled out for four weeks

Shimizu S-Pulse striker Chong Tese will be sidelined for four weeks with a leg injury, the J. League first-division side said on Monday.

Chong underwent tests last Wednesday that revealed he has strained muscles in his left calf. The North Korean striker suffered the injury during training on Aug. 4.

Chong played a pivotal role in Shimizu’s promotion to the top flight last season, scoring 26 goals to finish top scorer in J2. The 33-year-old has scored eight goals in 19 league appearances so far this term.