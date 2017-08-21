Maeda comes unglued in sixth against Tigers

Kenta Maeda was outperformed by former Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander in a heated pitchers’ duel as the Detroit Tigers beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-1 to snap the visitors’ winning streak at six games on Sunday.

Maeda (11-5) took a no-hitter through the fifth without allowing a single runner to reach base but gave up a two-run double to Dixon Machado and a two-run homer to Justin Upton in the bottom of the sixth at Comerica Park.

Maeda walked none and struck out seven of the 23 batters he faced, but also gave up four runs and five hits — all in the sixth — over six innings in taking his first loss since July 2.

“It was a waste (the way I gave up four runs), the sixth inning,” said Maeda.

“I was supposed to get three easy outs. I did really well through the fifth inning, but I gave up four runs and it is what it is. I didn’t need to see that last homer either,” he said.

Verlander (9-8), who also threw five hitless innings issuing just one walk, gave up one run on two hits, including a Curtis Granderson solo shot in the sixth, while fanning nine in eight innings of work.

Cubs 6, Blue Jays 5 (10)

In Chicago, Alex Avila capped the Cubs’ three-run 10th inning with a two-run single, and the home team rallied past Toronto for a three-game sweep.

Chicago’s Koji Uehara, who was activated from the 10-day disabled list prior to the game, came on as the sixth of seven Cubs pitchers to take the mound with the game tied 3-3, only to allow an RBI single to Kevin Pillar and a bases-loaded walk to Norichika Aoki. He got just two outs before he was relieved by Justin Wilson (4-4).

Aoki finished 1-for-4 with a double.

The Cubs closed to within a run on a wild pitch by Roberto Osuna (3-4), and Avila ended the game with a two-run walk-off single off Osuna.

“I guess (the victory) was good for the team. There’s nothing for me to be happy about,” said Uehara.

“I only have myself to blame. My control hasn’t been good. I guess it’s a lack of skill. I want to switch gears but things aren’t looking good. I have to take it one day at a time.”

Twins 12, Diamondbacks 5

In Minneapolis, Eddie Rosario hit a grand slam in a nine-run first inning and the Twins routed Arizona to complete a three-game sweep.

Bartolo Colon (5-10) allowed four runs over six innings for his third win in five decisions since being signed by Minnesota. The 44-year-old righty became the 18th pitcher in major league history to defeat all 30 teams.

Pirates 6, Cardinals 3

In Williamsport, Pennsylvania, Josh Bell homered and drove in four runs to lead Pittsburgh in the Little League Classic.

The teams played at renovated Bowman Field, a minor league ballpark located 8 km from where the Little League World Series is taking place. Sitting in the front rows were admiring Little Leaguers who got to mingle with the big league stars earlier in the day, part of a Major League Baseball initiative to celebrate youth baseball.

Brewers 8, Rockies 4

In Denver, Jesus Aguilar homered twice, Chase Anderson won in his return from the disabled list and Milwaukee beat Colorado for its sixth victory in seven games.

Nationals 4, Padres 1

In San Diego, Gio Gonzalez allowed five singles and struck out eight as he almost got through the seventh inning to pitch Washington past San Diego.

The NL East-leading Nationals won three of four against the Padres.

Phillies 5, Giants 2

In San Francisco, rookie slugger Rhys Hoskins homered again and Pedro Florimon contributed with his bat and arm, sending Philadelphia over San Francisco.

Braves 8, Reds 1

In Atlanta, Tyler Flowers’ grand slam broke open a close game in the Braves’ six-run fifth inning, Sean Newcomb earned his first home win and the Braves beat Cincinnati.

Marlins 6, Mets 4

In New York, Giancarlo Stanton hit his major league-leading 45th home run and Adam Conley struck out a career-high 11, leading Miami over the Mets.

Stanton connected for a three-run shot off Jacob deGrom (13-7) as the Marlins scored four times in the seventh inning for a 6-1 lead.

Ichiro Suzuki was 0-for-1 for the Marlins.

Rays 3, Mariners 0

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Blake Snell allowed only two hits in seven innings for his second consecutive win following a long drought, and the Rays blanked Seattle.

Kevin Kiermaier hit a leadoff homer and Adeiny Hechavarria had a two-run shot for Tampa, which snapped a four-game skid and won for the first time in six tries against the Mariners this season.

Red Sox 5, Yankees 1

In Boston, Jackie Bradley Jr. tripled in two runs and singled home another, and Rick Porcello pitched six innings of a combined three-hitter to help the AL East-leading Red Sox extend their margin over New York to five games.

Boston won for the 14th time in 17 games, taking two of three from the Yankees for the second weekend in a row. The archrivals meet again in the first week of September for a four-game series at Yankee Stadium.

Angels 5, Orioles 4

In Baltimore, pinch hitter Cameron Maybin singled home the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning, Kole Calhoun and Andrelton Simmons homered and surging Los Angeles beat the Orioles.

The Angels took advantage of nine walks to win the deciding matchup of a three-game series in which they hit 11 home runs. Los Angeles has won nine of 11 to move four games over .500 (64-60) for the first time since April 11.

Royals 7, Indians 4

In Kansas City, Cheslor Cuthbert homered and drove in three runs, Alcides Escobar also had three RBIs and the Royals defeated Cleveland to avoid a three-game sweep.

Athletics 3, Astros 2

In Houston, Marcus Semien wound up with a Little League home run when the Astros kept throwing the ball away, and Jharel Cotton pitched well into the seventh inning.

A day after AL West-leading Houston turned six double plays, its defense quickly fell apart. Boog Powell led off the game with a single and Semien followed with a grounder in the hole that shortstop Alex Bregman threw into right field trying for a forceout at second base.

Semien, who was credited with an infield hit, never stopped running. The relay from right went to first baseman Marwin Gonzalez, and his throw to third skipped into left field, allowing Semien to score easily on the two errors.

White Sox 3, Rangers 2

In Arlington, Texas, Miguel Gonzalez escaped early trouble and pitched six scoreless innings, leading Chicago over the Rangers.