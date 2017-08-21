Chelsea adds to Tottenham’s misery at Wembley

Tottenham banners lined the walkways leading to Wembley. The stadium was rebranded inside in the club’s colors. Even drumming was amplified over the speaker system to whip up the atmosphere against Chelsea.

The cosmetic changes couldn’t turn around Tottenham’s wretched Wembley record as the team started its temporary residence at English soccer’s national stadium for the season. In a renewal of the rivalry between last season’s top two, defending champion Chelsea secured a 2-1 victory through Marcos Alonso’s double.

Wembley wasn’t the only ground staging a Premier League match for the first time on Sunday. Huddersfield’s Kirklees Stadium is now a destination in soccer’s richest league, and its occupant has opened its first-ever Premier League campaign with two wins out of two after following up a victory over Crystal Palace with a 1-0 win over fellow promoted side Newcastle.

While Chelsea reignited its Premier League title defense after a loss in its opener, Tottenham was condemned to an eighth defeat in 11 matches at Wembley since the redeveloped stadium opened in 2007.

“Today I think Wembley is not the reason we lose the game,” Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said. “I think the team played really, really well and it’s not fair to blame Wembley. Because for me, Wembley is one of the best places in the world, if not the best place in the world, to play football.”

Just not for Tottenham, which has relocated to Wembley while a new venue is being built at its long-standing White Hart Lane home. That’s the site where Tottenham only dropped points twice last season, and those matches were both drawn.

Tottenham was in a good position to salvage a point against Chelsea after Alonso’s first-half free kick was canceled out by Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi inadvertently heading the ball into his own net in the 82nd minute just after coming off the bench.

But within six minutes Chelsea was back in front and Batshuayi’s blushes were spared.

Chelsea defender David Luiz intercepted the ball after Victor Wanyama received it from goalkeeper Hugo Lloris’ throw. Alonso helped to knock the ball along to Pedro Rodriguez on the left flank and the wingback raced forward to receive a return pass in the penalty area. Alonso’s shot from a tight angle then squirmed under the normally reliable Lloris in the Tottenham goal.

It was an instant recovery for Chelsea after opening with a home loss to Burnley that saw captain Gary Cahill sent off and suspended for the trip across London to Wembley.

“There was a lot of talking throughout the week,” Alonso said. “I think we showed that we are together. We worked so hard this week and we 100 percent deserved the win.”

Tottenham opened the season with a victory last Sunday over Newcastle. Now it’s level on three points with Chelsea.

“Frustrated? No,” Pochettino said. “I am disappointed because I think we deserved more. Our performance was good.”

Not good enough.

Particularly Harry Kane, who led the league with 29 goals last season and still has yet to ever score in August. An early shot by the England striker was spilled by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and he struck the post just as he did at Newcastle a week earlier. Another effort after the break was deflected wide at a time when Tottenham was already 1-0 down.

Alvaro Morata, making his first start for Chelsea, missed a glaring header in the opening minutes but came closer with a deflected strike in the second half.

“He could have scored but his work rate was incredible,” Chelsea manager Antonio Conte said. “For sure he can improve a lot but I think he showed great physicality and good technique in a very difficult game.”

Willian also hit the post before a teammate scored — in the wrong net. Batshuayi had only been on the field three minutes when, under no pressure, he managed to turn Christian Eriksen’s free kick into his own net.

But Alonso had time to put the ball in the right net again. After scoring six goals last season, the Spaniard already has two.

“They showed me the desire of last season is still in their hearts,” Conte said.

In the day’s other match, Huddersfield, playing in the top flight for the first time since 1972 — two decades before the inception of the Premier League, made it two clean sheets out of two in its win over Newcastle.

Aaron Mooy secured the victory with a strike five minutes into the second half.

“I don’t have to pinch myself but I didn’t expect it,” Huddersfield manager David Wagner said. “We only wanted to be brave in every single game, to search for our chance, and I think we’ve done it so far.”