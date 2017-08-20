Yanks pull closer to AL East-leading Red Sox

CC Sabathia thought about retiring after a knee injury put the 37-year-old left-hander out of commission earlier this month.

He didn’t, and his return to the New York Yankees’ rotation was perfect timing for a team fighting to stay in the AL East race.

Tyler Austin hit a three-run home run, Todd Frazier added a solo homer and Sabathia retired 13 of the first 14 batters he faced as the Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 4-3 on Saturday night.

Sabathia (10-5), returning from a stint on the disabled list because of a sore right knee, allowed two runs and four hits to earn his first victory since July 21. He also improved to 3-0 in three starts against Boston this season. Dellin Betances got the last three outs for his ninth save.

“I felt confident coming in. But to be able to go out and pitch well against that team and get us a big win feels really good,” Sabathia said.

He said he’s surprised himself by how fast he was able to return to action.

“I would have said, ‘No way.’ But everything’s worked out,” he said. “I want to keep going out there and helping the team.”

The Yankees won for the fifth time in six games and snapped Boston’s three game winning streak to pull within four games of the first-place Red Sox in the AL East.

Chris Sale (14-5) struck out nine, but was tagged for the four runs and seven hits. He is still looking for his first victory in the rivalry. He had allowed three runs or more only once over his previous six starts and had a 1.19 ERA in three starts against the Yankees. New York is 4-0 in games he has started.

Indians 5, Royals 0

In Kansas City, Trevor Bauer pitched 6⅓ innings to get his career-best fifth straight win as Cleveland beat the Royals.

Mariners 7, Rays 6

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Mitch Haniger hit a grand slam, Nelson Cruz added his 31st home run and Seattle rolled to its fourth straight win.

Astros 3, Athletics 0

In Houston, Collin McHugh threw six innings, and Marwin Gonzalez hit a two-run single to help the Astros beat Oakland.

Angels 5, Orioles 1

In Baltimore, Mike Trout and Luis Valbuena each hit two home runs off Kevin Gausman.

Rangers 17, White Sox 7

In Arlington, Texas, Rougned Odor homered twice, Mike Napoli also went deep, and both had five RBIs to help the Rangers rally from an early five-run deficit and roll past Chicago.

Dodgers 3, Tigers 0

In Detroit, Adrian Gonzalez’s seventh-inning single broke a scoreless tie and Los Angeles went on to its sixth straight win and 21st in the last 24 games.

Cubs 4, Blue Jays 3

In Chicago, rookie Ian Happ hit his 18th home run and Jose Quintana pitched six effective innings.

Twins 5, Diamondbacks 0

In Minneapolis, Jose Berrios threw seven innings for his 11th win to help Minnesota keep pace in the AL wild card race.

Padres 3, Nationals 1

In San Diego, Yangervis Solarte hit a two-run home run off Stephen Strasburg in the first inning of the right-hander’s first start in almost a month.

Mets 8, Marlins 1

In New York, Rafael Montero pitched six strong innings, and Wilmer Flores and Kevin Plawecki each hit long two-run homers.

Junichi Tazawa pitched a third of an inning for Miami, while Ichiro Suzuki was 0-for-1 at the plate.

Pirates 6, Cardinals 4

In Pittsburgh, Adam Frazier homered, doubled and singled as the Pirates beat St. Louis to end a six-game losing streak.

Frazier hit a two-run homer in the second and doubled off the wall the next inning. Starling Marte and pinch hitter Jose Osuna also homered for Pittsburgh.

Reds 11, Braves 8

In Atlanta, Scooter Gennett hit a grand slam to lead Cincinnati past the Braves.

Brewers 6, Rockies 3

In Denver, pinch hitter Jesus Aguilar connected for a go-ahead home run with two outs in the ninth inning and Milwaukee got its fifth win in six games.

Phillies 12, Giants 9

In San Francisco, pinch hitter Ty Kelly had a grand slam, and Rhys Hoskins hit a three-run homer for Philadelphia.