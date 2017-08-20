Narasaki, Noguchi miss out on titles in World Cup bouldering finale

Tomoa Narasaki and Taisei Ishimatsu finished second and third, respectively, behind German winner Jan Hojer on Saturday in the last bouldering competition of the World Cup sport climbing tour’s season.

Narasaki was unable to defend his men’s overall title, finishing second in the season standings with 404 points, while South Korean Chon Jong-won, fourth in Saturday’s final, won the overall crown for the first time in two years with 453 points.

“It had been a while since I last climbed, and it felt super good,” said Narasaki, who cleared three of four problems just as Ishimatsu did, but beat his compatriot by needing fewer attempts.

Ishimatsu, who reached his first World Cup podium, said, “To be honest, I almost cried (when the results came in). I was nervous but I could concentrate on climbing.”

In the women’s event, Akiyo Noguchi finished third behind Slovenia’s Janja Garnbret and Britain’s runner-up Shauna Coxsey, who had already secured her second-straight overall title. Garnbret finished second overall and Noguchi third.

“I couldn’t win even one event this season,” Noguchi said. “In general, I’m lacking in many areas, so I want to improve my weakness in my winter training.”