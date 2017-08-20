Okazaki strikes early in victory over Brighton

Japan international Shinji Okazaki struck again on Saturday, pacing Leicester City to its first win of the Premier League season, a 2-0 victory over Brighton.

Not a minute had gone by at King Power Stadium when Okazaki pounced on a loose ball in front of goal, after Maty Ryan spilled a shot from the left by Riyad Mahrez.

Harry Maguire sealed the win in the 54th minute for the hosts, who collected their first points after losing to Arsenal in their opener last weekend.

“I was lucky,” said Okazaki, who is expected to be called up to his national side on Thursday for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Australia and Saudi Arabia. “But I’m nowhere near satisfied.”

Okazaki knows full well not to take his fast start for granted. While he has been rated for his tireless work rate with the Foxes, the former Germany-based forward scored just three goals last season and five the season before.

This season, Okazaki is spending less time defending to make sure he’s positioned closer to the front, and so far it’s paid off.

“Right now, I happen to be reacting faster than everyone to the ball, just the result of the work I’ve been putting in,” he said.

“I have to show I’ve made progress, by getting behind the defense, scoring from crosses. I want to show what I’m capable of. I have to ride this momentum.”

Elsewhere in the Premier League, Manchester United looked particularly formidable in its 4-0 win over Swansea.

Eric Bailly scored for United in the first half, and Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial all netted in a devastating four-minute stretch from the 80th.

“There was happiness in our play,” United manager Jose Mourinho said. “There was no need to close the door. Just let the horses run freely, and they were magnificent.”

Liverpool squeezed past Crystal Palace 1-0, Arsenal lost at Stoke 1-0, and Watford picked up a comfortable first win of the season.

Manchester United opened its season with a 4-0 win over West Ham and it was Swansea on the receiving end this week.

As United’s attackers poured forward in the final 10 minutes, scoring at will and in stylish fashion too, memories flooded back to the entertaining teams former manager Alex Ferguson molded. United was profligate last season, the lowest scorer by far in the top seven with 54 goals, but that seems to be a thing of the past in Mourinho’s second year in charge.

“36 more games like this please,” United midfielder Juan Mata tweeted.

It is the first time in 110 years that United has scored at least four goals in each of its opening two games of a season.

At Anfield, with transfer-seeking Philippe Coutinho still absent, Sadio Mane was Liverpool’s inspiration in the victory over Crystal Palace.

Mane capitalized on a defensive mixup to prod home a 73rd-minute winner, his second goal in as many league matches.

Coutinho was again missing — officially because of a back injury — a day after Barcelona had a third bid for the Brazil playmaker rejected by Liverpool. He has requested a transfer but Liverpool says he is not for sale.

Liverpool made five changes ahead of the second leg of its Champions League playoff against Hoffenheim on Wednesday, with record signing Mo Salah starting on the bench.

In other matches, Spanish forward Jese, who joined Stoke on loan this week to relaunch his career after an underwhelming spell at Paris Saint-Germain, began life in England by scoring a winner against Arsenal in his debut.

Javier Hernandez’s first goals since returning to England proved to be in vain in 10-man West Ham’s 3-2 loss at Southampton.

The Mexico striker showed his predatory instincts by scoring two close-range goals to pull West Ham back from 2-0 down at St Mary’s stadium.

But Charlie Austin had the final say, converting a penalty in the third minute of injury time after Pablo Zabaleta’s foul on Maya Yoshida.

West Ham’s Marko Arnautovic was sent off for elbowing Jack Stephens with the score at 1-0.

West Bromwich Albion joined Man United on six points by beating Burnley 1-0 thanks to a goal from Hal Robson-Kanu, who was also sent off.

Watford won 2-0 at Bournemouth after goals by new Brazilian signing Richarlison and Etienne Capoue.

In the Bundesliga, Okazaki’s international teammate Takuma Asano made his debut in the German top flight as its season opened, plugging in a full shift for Stuttgart in a 2-0 defeat away to Genki Haraguchi and Hertha Berlin.

Shinji Kagawa, working his way back from a dislocated left shoulder he suffered in March, came off the bench four minutes to time in Dortmund’s 3-0 win at Wolfsburg.