Darvish heads to DL with lower back tightness

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish was placed on the 10-day disabled list due to tightness in his lower back, the ballclub said Saturday.

In Boston, New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi said right-hander Masahiro Tanaka, who has been on the disabled list with inflammation in his throwing shoulder, will start next Tuesday’s away game against the Detroit Tigers.

Darvish’s entry on the list will be retroactive to Thursday, the day after his previous start. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the right-hander is likely to skip a turn in the rotation and possibly start on Aug. 27.

The 31-year-old hurler, who was traded from the Texas Rangers at the end of July, has started three times for the Dodgers, posting two wins and no losses.

He did not figure in the decision in his latest appearance Wednesday, when he allowed three home runs against the Chicago White Sox and complained of discomfort in his lower back. His team went on to claim a 5-4 walk-off win.

Including his statistics with the Rangers, Darvish has an 8-9 record with an ERA of 3.83 so far this season.

Meanwhile, Tanaka, who will be starting for the first time in 13 days in Detroit, has said his condition is “improving” and that has enabled him to “steadily take steps forward” toward returning to the game.

The 28-year-old threw 37 pitches in the bullpen Friday while he did some running and played catch Saturday in Boston, where his team is playing a three-game series against the Red Sox.