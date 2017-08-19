Nadal falls in Western & Southern Open quarterfinals

Australia’s Nick Kyrgios humbled new world No. 1 Rafael Nadal 6-2, 7-5 Friday, winning twice in one day to reach the Western & Southern Open semifinals.

On a day when defending champion Karolina Pliskova won twice in one day for the third time this season to tighten her grip on the world No. 1 ranking, Kyrgios stole the show by overpowering the 15-time Grand Slam champion after each had won earlier.

The 22-year-old from Canberra was up a double break in 10 minutes, seizing the chance to make a between-the-legs show off a shot on his way to a 4-0 lead, drawing boos from the crowd.

Kyrgios, ranked 23rd, took the first set in 25 minutes, dropping only three points on his serve while taking seven-of-eight points off the 31-year-old Spaniard’s second serves.

Nadal netted a forehand to surrender a break and a 3-2 lead to Kyrgios in the second set. The Aussie served for the match in the 10th game but double faulted on his third match point and Nadal had new life, screaming, “Come On.”

But Kyrgios broke again to lead 6-5 and this time end matters with his 10th ace after 80 minutes, improving to 2-2 all-time against Nadal and booking a Saturday semifinal against Spain’s David Ferrer.

Bulgaria’s 11th-ranked Grigor Dimitrov plays American John Isner in the other semifinal.

Earlier, Kyrgios defeated Croatia’s Ivo Karlovic 4-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-3 and Nadal downed compatriot Albert Ramos-Vinolas 7-6 (7-1), 6-2.

Pliskova, fighting to hold off Romania’s Simona Halep atop the rankings, first ousted Italian qualifier Camila Giorgi 6-3, 4-6, 6-0 in one of five matches postponed from Thursday due to rain.

With only two hours between matches, the 25-year-old Czech defeated Denmark’s fifth-ranked Caroline Wozniacki 6-2, 6-4 to book a Saturday semi-final against Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza.