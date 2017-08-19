Grace solid for Nats in rare start

Matt Grace pitched 4⅓ scoreless innings in place of injured Max Scherzer and Howie Kendrick hit a leadoff homer and drove in two runs to help the Washington Nationals beat the San Diego Padres 7-1 on Friday night.

Scherzer was scratched from his scheduled start and placed on the 10-day disabled list with a sore neck. Grace and five relievers held San Diego to four hits.

Grace made his first big league start and his first start since 2012 when he was with Single-A Potomac. It was his 61st big league appearance.

“Oh man, he threw the ball great,” Scherzer said of Grace, who grew up in the Los Angeles area and pitched at UCLA. “He only works an inning or two at a time, so for him to go out there and give us 4 ⅓, that’s exactly what we needed.

“I really put the bullpen in jeopardy tonight. For him to be able to step up and deliver what this ballclub needed, that really did a number for our team.”

The left-hander allowed two hits, struck out one and walked one. He retired Cory Spangenberg on a grounder to open the fifth and manager Dusty Baker came out to get him after 52 pitches.

Shawn Kelley came on and with one out allowed Dusty Coleman’s solo homer into the second deck in left field, his fourth.

Joe Blanton (2-2) pitched a scoreless sixth for the win.

Kendrick homered to left on the third pitch from Luis Perdomo, his sixth leadoff shot this season and seventh homer overall. Kendrick also hit an RBI single with no outs in the seventh to chase Perdomo and give the Nationals a 5-1 lead. Pinch hitter Alejandro De Aza hit a sacrifice fly one batter earlier.

Adam Lind hit an RBI single in the sixth.

Perdomo (6-8) allowed five runs — three earned —and six hits while striking out five and walking three.

Cubs 7, Blue Jays 4

In Chicago, Jake Arrieta pitched into the seventh inning and allowed a run, and Javier Baez homered and drove in three runs to help the hosts beat Toronto.

Arrieta (13-8) allowed one run and six hits in 6⅓ innings to win his third straight start. Wade Davis got the final three outs for his 25th save.

Anthony Rizzo went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Victor Caratini went 3-for=3, and Jason Heyward and Albert Almora Jr. each had an RBI single for Chicago.

Toronto’s Norichika Aoki went 0-for-1.

Cardinals 11, Pirates 10

In Pittsburgh, Matt Carpenter hit a three-run homer in the second inning to make it 5-1 and St. Louis went on to outscore the Pirates.

Rockies 8, Brewers 4

In Denver, Charlie Blackmon belted his sixth leadoff home run of the season, German Marquez won for the first time in three weeks and Colorado defeated Milwaukee.

Reds 5, Braves 3

In Atlanta, Cincinnati slugged three home runs in the sixth, including a two-run shot by Adam Duvall, Sal Romano threw seven strong innings and the Reds beat R.A. Dickey and the hosts.

Giants 10, Phillies 2

In San Francisco, Matt Moore took a one-hitter into the eighth inning and picked up his first win in nearly two months, leading the Giants past Philadelphia.

Marlins 3, Mets 1

In New York, J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run homer and Miami won for the sixth time in seven games, downing the Mets to move within two games of .500 for the first time since May 3.