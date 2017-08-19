Ito nabs Grand Prix win; Takanashi DQ’d

Yuki Ito won the second event of the women’s ski jumping summer Grand Prix competition on Friday, while Sara Takanashi was disqualified in the qualification because her ski length did not meet regulations.

Ito, who was third at the season’s first meet last week, soared to the day’s longest 95.5 meters on her first jump and marked 93 meters in the second round for a total of 222.7 points on the 106-meter hill to claim her first victory in an individual Grand Prix event.

“In terms of substance, my jumps were better than last week,” Ito said.