Tottenham signs Sanchez to six-year contract

Tottenham broke its transfer record to make the club’s first signing of the summer on Friday, bringing in Colombia center-back Davinson Sanchez from Ajax for a fee that could rise to €42 million ($49 million).

The deal for the 21-year-old Sanchez was subject to a medical examination and securing a work permit, Spurs said. He signed a six-year deal.

“It is a great move for me to come here to develop my career,” said Sanchez, who was Ajax’s player of the year last season in his first year at the Dutch club following his move from Atletico Nacional.