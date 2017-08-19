Machado’s slam sinks Angels

Manny Machado capped a three-homer night with a grand slam in the ninth inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rallied to beat the Los Angeles Angels 9-7 on Friday night in a game that featured 10 home runs.

Machado hit his seventh career slam off Keynan Middleton (4-1), who entered with two on and one out in the ninth. After Tim Beckham singled to load the bases, Machado hit a drive far over the center-field wall to give the Orioles their first lead.

“It’s like a game where everybody’s dunking,” Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said. “No (jump) shots tonight.”

Machado also hit a two-run homer in the third and a solo shot in the fifth to finish with seven RBIs.

“Obviously a good hitters’ park,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “We hit the ball good tonight; they did too. They got the last big hit.”

Albert Pujols set the tone for the game in the first inning with a milestone homer off Jeremy Hellickson. There would be plenty more long balls on a steamy night at Camden Yards, five by each team.

Pujols’ two-run drive was 609th, tied with Sammy Sosa for eighth on the career. Pujols and Sosa now share the distinction of hitting more home runs that any other foreign-born player.

After Pujols and Kole Calhoun connected in succession in the first inning, C.J. Cron and Kaleb Cowart homered in the second for a 5-0 lead. The Orioles used homers by Mark Trumbo, Machado and Caleb Joseph and cut the gap to a run before a two-run drive by Mike Trout made it 7-4 in the fifth.

All five L.A. home runs came off Hellickson, the first time the right-hander yielded more than three in a game. Darren O’Day (4-1) got the win with 1⅓ innings of scoreless relief.

Red Sox 9, Yankees 6

In Boston, pinch hitter Mitch Moreland hit a two-run single in a four-run seventh inning and the Red Sox rallied to beat New York.

Boston won for the 13th time in 15 games to extend its lead in the AL East to five games over the second-place Yankees. New York had won four straight.

Astros 3, Athletics 1

In Houston, Dallas Keuchel threw seven shutout innings, Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve homered and the hosts beat Oakland.

Twins 10, Diamondbacks 3

In Minneapolis, Miguel Sano hit two of the Twins’ season high-tying six home runs, including an inside-the-park dash by Byron Buxton, and Minnesota powered past Arizona.

Mariners 7, Rays 1

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Nelson Cruz hit his 30th homer and doubled twice, and Erasmo Ramirez won his first game for Seattle since April 1, 2014, leading the Mariners past Tampa Bay.

Indians 10, Royals 1

In Kansas City, Corey Kluber put together another Cy Young-worthy performance before leaving with a sprained right ankle, and Jay Bruce homered twice to help Cleveland rout the Royals.

White Sox 4, Rangers 3

In Arlington, Texas, Nicky Delmonico lined an inside-the-park home run in the eighth inning, his second go-ahead homer of the game, and Chicago beat Texas to end a five-game losing streak.

Dodgers 8, Tigers 5

In Detroit, Chris Taylor was 4-for-5 with two doubles, and Los Angeles welcomed back Adrian Gonzalez from the disabled list with a victory over the hosts.