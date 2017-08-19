Injury mars victory for Seattle

Just when the Seattle Seahawks were getting settled on their shaky offensive line, it’s once again their biggest question with the regular season approaching.

Russell Wilson looked just fine throwing for 206 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, but the Seattle Seahawks suffered a significant injury to left tackle George Fant in their 20-13 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Friday night.

Fant suffered a torn ACL in his right knee when he was injured midway through the second quarter. Fant was rolled into by teammate Justin Britt and immediately fell to the turf in pain. The team training staff attended to Fant on the field and placed an air splint around his lower right leg before he was taken away.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Fant will need surgery and expected to be done for the season.

“It’s heartbreaking. It’s so unfortunate for George,” Carroll said. “There are other things that follow that but my first thoughts are for George.”

Fant’s injury likely means significant changes for Seattle’s offensive line. Luke Joeckel was set to be the starting left guard, but may be an option at left tackle with the entire right side of the line still unsettled.

Fant took over at left tackle midway through last season and spent the offseason reshaping his body to be stronger going into this season. Earlier this week, offensive line coach Tom Cable said Seattle was set on the left side of the offensive line.

Fant’s injury overshadowed what was an otherwise solid performance by the Seahawks. Wilson picked apart a Vikings secondary that played without starting cornerback Trey Waynes and safety Andrew Sedenjo, completing 13 of 18 passes. Wilson hit Kasen Williams on a 1-yard touchdown pass and found Mike Davis on a 22-yard catch-and-run TD late in the first half.

Williams continued to make a bid for a roster spot with an acrobatic 27-yard catch, followed by his 1-yard TD on Seattle’s opening drive. He nearly had a second TD but couldn’t haul in a deep pass from Wilson near the goal line in the second quarter.

“I’ve been on practice squad for two years now and quite honestly I’m tired of it,” Williams said.

Minnesota’s Sam Bradford was 7 of 11 for 95 yards, leading three drives for the Vikings before calling it a night. Taylor Heinicke threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Bucky Hodges in the fourth quarter.

“It was progress from last week to this week, we moved the ball well,” Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer said. “We still have to score in the red zone that was the bad part, but I felt good about the way we were moving the football.”

Meanwhile, a gun charge against NFL linebacker Khaseem Greene has been dropped because the man who said he gave him a weapon admitted he lied, the player’s attorney said.

Greene, who had the charges against him dismissed by a judge on July 17 after a request from prosecutors, said the legal trouble has been “probably the toughest time of my life” and has been “very hard emotionally and mentally.”

“People started looking at me differently and accusing me of being this thug, this monster, and all of it was false,” he said by phone.

Greene’s attorney, Joshua McMahon, provided to NJ.com an audio recording of the other man telling detectives he lied about Greene’s involvement in a shooting outside a nightclub in Elizabeth last December.

The other man’s admission came the day he told detectives Greene, a free agent who’s from Elizabeth, was involved, but it wasn’t included in a criminal complaint that alleged Greene was seen on camera handing him a gun, McMahon said.