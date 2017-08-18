Triple jumper Pyatykh receives four-year doping ban

Russian triple jumper Anna Pyatykh was on Friday handed a four-year doping ban and stripped of her 2007 IAAF World Athletics Championship bronze medal, the Court of Arbitration for Sport announced.

The now 36-year-old finished fourth in the triple jump in Osaka but inherited third after the disqualification of Chrysopiyi Devetzi of Greece, also for doping.

The 2007 bronze medal could now go to Slovenian Marija Sestak, who originally finished fifth.

Pyatykh’s positive result for anabolic steroids at the 2007 world championships was revealed in a retest of samples.

All Pyatykh’s results from July 6, 2013, to her provisional suspension on Dec. 15, 2016, have also been wiped from the record books, CAS added, after she failed a second test for an unspecified banned substance.

Russia was accused in a World Anti-Doping Agency report of widespread state-sponsored doping. Its athletics team was barred from the 2016 Rio Olympics and this month’s World Championships in London.