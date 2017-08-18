Barca loses Suarez for four weeks with injury

After losing Neymar for good, Barcelona will also face the first month of the Spanish League season without Luis Suarez.

Barcelona said on Thursday that Suarez will be sidelined for at least four weeks after medical tests revealed a knee injury in his right leg.

That will rule him of Sunday’s league opener against Real Betis, and the following matches against Alaves and Espnayol. The club said he could also miss the match again Getafe after the international break.

Suarez was injured in the final minutes of Wednesday’s 2-0 loss at Real Madrid in the second leg of the Spanish Super Cup. After running into goalkeeper Keylor Navas, Suarez writhed in pain but remained in the game and was limping by the final whistle. Madrid won 5-1 on aggregate.

Suarez has scored 148 goals in the Spanish League, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey in his three seasons at Barcelona. He led the Spanish League in scoring with 40 goals in 2015-16.

Barcelona is planning to rely on the 30-year-old Suarez to keep up that level of production to help Lionel Messi overcome the loss of Brazil striker Neymar, who bolted for Paris Saint-Germain on a world-record transfer earlier this month.

Barcelona struggled to produce goals without Neymar in its Super Cup loss to Madrid.

The injury is also a blow for Uruguay, with Suarez set to miss its next two World Cup qualifiers on Aug. 31 against Argentina and Sept. 5 at Paraguay. Uruguay is currently third in the South American qualifying group, tied on points with Chile and one point ahead of Argentina. The top four finishers qualify for the 2018 World Cup, while the fifth-place team enters a playoff.

Barcelona also said that defender Gerard Pique, who was substituted during the second half of Wednesday’s match, has a muscle injury in his left leg. It said the speed of his recovery will determine if he can play against Betis.

Coutinho pursuit continues

Barcelona is still after Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho and Borussia Dortmund forward Ousmane Dembele.

Coutinho put in a transfer request last week, but Liverpool has said that he is not for sale after rejecting two offers for the Brazil international from Barcelona.

Dembele has been fined and suspended from team training by Dortmund, and is reportedly refusing all contact with the club since Barcelona made a bid reported to be worth ₡105 million ($124 million), including add-ons.

“I recognize that they are two players that we really want to come, but their clubs are the ones who have to decide if we can make these signings,” Barcelona sporting director Robert Fernandez said Thursday.

Barcelona is trying to reinvest the ₡222 million ($262 million) it received from Paris Saint-Germain when the French club signed Brazil striker Neymar.

Liverpool’s American owners are not wavering in their stance on Coutinho, who has become an integral player for the Premier League team.

“Nothing new,” Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said Thursday. “Nobody told me anything different.”

Coutinho will not be in the squad for Liverpool’s league match against Crystal Palace on Saturday, with the club saying he has a back injury.

So far, Barcelona has been limited to convincing Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande to part with Brazil midfielder Paulinho for ₡40 million ($47 million).

The 29-year-old Paulinho signed a four-year contract on Thursday. Paulinho was considered a disappointment when he played for English club Tottenham for two seasons before moving to Guangzhou in 2015. He said at his presentation at Nou Camp that he had recovered his confidence in China.

“My first season in Tottenham was very good. In the second I couldn’t play consistently,” Paulinho said. “Perhaps it wasn’t my best season. Things didn’t go as I would have liked. But that is the past. I accepted the challenge of playing in China and I won back both my desire and confidence there.”

Paulinho will be tasked with strengthening a Barcelona midfield that took a step back last season, a decline that stopped it from defending its Spanish League title.

Bayern banged up for opener

Bayern Munich will play their first game of the 2017-18 Bundesliga season on Friday without new captain Manuel Neuer, coach Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed.

“He will not play tomorrow. We won’t take any risks,” said Ancelotti ahead of the clash against Bayer Leverkusen at Munich’s Allianz Arena.

Neuer, who is also Germany’s captain, fractured his foot in April and although the goalkeeper has returned to training, the league opener comes too soon.

Bayern is looking to extend its own record with a sixth straight German League title, but will be missing a host of stars against Leverkusen.

Playmaker Thiago Alcantara and new-signing James Rodriguez are both sidelined with injury, as are center-backs Jerome Boateng and Javi Martinez.

“We have injured players, but that is not a big problem,” said Ancelotti.

The Italian coach hopes to have both left-back David Alaba and winger Arjen Robben fit after recovering from injuries.

Ancelotti refused to be drawn on whether new arrivals Germany international Sebastian Rudy, who came from Hoffenheim for free, or the club’s record-signing Corentin Tolisso, who cost ₡41.5 million ($48.6 million) from Lyon, will start.