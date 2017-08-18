Reds jump out to 9-0 lead, hold off Cubs in slugfest

Phillip Ervin may be a late-bloomer, but the Cincinnati outfielder has arrived in the majors with bang.

Ervin hit a two-run homer to snap a tie in the seventh inning and had four RBIs in his first major league start as the Reds rebounded from blowing a nine-run lead to defeat the Chicago Cubs 13-10 on Thursday.

Ervin, in right field in his fifth game, also had a single and double in four at-bats. On Wednesday, the 25-year-old homered as a pinch hitter for his first hit.

“I have struggled through the minors a bit so to come up here just showing everybody I can play, it just feels good,” said Ervin, who appeared in three games in April before his recall this week from Triple-A. “So I’m just trying to take it as it is and have fun right now.”

Joey Votto lofted a three-run homer in a nine-run second inning as Cincinnati raced to a 9-0 lead against Cubs starter Jon Lester on a warm day with the wind blowing out.

Ian Happ hit two solo shots and a sacrifice fly, and Alex Avila went deep and had three RBIs for the Cubs, who used six homers to erase a nine-run deficit for the first time since August 1989 versus Houston.

Drew Storen (4-2) pitched a scoreless sixth for the win, then Raisel Iglesias pitched the ninth for his 22nd save in 23 chances. Justin Grimm (1-2), who gave up Erwin’s homer and was the second of five Cubs relievers took the loss.

The teams combined for 25 hits, with the Reds pounding out 12.

Happ, Avila, Kris Bryant and Javier Baez homered in the fourth as the Cubs went deep four times in an inning for the first time since June 2008 to cut it to 9-6.

Kyle Schwarber homered to lead off the fifth, then Anthony Rizzo and Avila drove in runs with doubles against Michael Lorenzen to tie it 9-9.

The Reds sent 13 men to the plate in the second. Eugenio Suarez and Ervin each had a single and a double in the eight-hit outburst.

Lester was pulled with left lat tightness with two outs in the inning and saw a doctor after the game.

Lester was charged with nine runs — seven earned — and was replaced by Mike Montgomery after facing 11 batters in the inning and Cincinnati leading 8-0.

Rangers 9, White Sox 8

In Arlington, Texas, Nomar Mazara drove in five runs, including a tiebreaking three-run homer in the fifth inning, and the Rangers held on to beat Chicago.

Texas (60-60) reached .500 for the first time since July 15 with its fourth straight win and seventh in eight games.

Yankees 7, Mets 5

In New York, Gary Sanchez homered and matched a career high with five RBIs, Luis Severino got right back on track and the Yankees made it a four-game sweep in the Subway Series.

Nationals 2, Padres 1

In San Diego, Ryan Zimmerman homered with two outs in the eighth inning to lift NL East-leading Washington.

Giants 5, Phillies 4

In San Francisco, Jeff Samardzija struck out six over six innings to win for the fourth time in five starts and Jarrett Parker hit a two-run double to lead the Giants past Philadelphia.

Cardinals 11, Pirates 7

In Pittsburgh, Dexter Fowler’s two -run triple keyed St. Louis’ comeback against the Pirates.

Indians 9, Twins 3 (1st)

Twins 4, Indians 2 (2nd)

In Minneapolis, Max Kepler made up for a fielding mistake in the top of the inning with the go-ahead home run in the bottom of the seventh, sending Minnesota to a victory in the second game to salvage a doubleheader split with Cleveland.

In the opener, Yan Gomes and Jason Kipnis each homered and had three hits for the Indians as the free-swinging Twins set a franchise record with 19 strikeouts.

Blue Jays 5, Rays 3

In Toronto, Justin Smoak hit a tiebreaking home run in the eighth, Josh Donaldson added two solo blasts and the hosts topped Tampa Bay.

Braves 10, Rockies 4

In Denver, Ender Inciarte slugged two of Atlanta’s four homers to lead the Braves past Colorado.

Diamondbacks 4, Astros 0

In Houston, Patrick Corbin came within an out of his first career shutout and first complete game since 2013 in Arizona’s victory over the hosts.