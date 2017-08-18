Endo recovering from surgery on left ankle

Endo underwent surgery on his left ankle in late July after withdrawing from the 15-day Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament earlier that month, his stablemaster Oitekaze said Thursday.

Endo, who competed as a third-ranked maegashira in Nagoya, had loose matter removed from two locations on his ankle in an endoscopic operation and was hospitalized for about two weeks.

The 26-year-old is currently focusing on training his upper body in a bid to compete in the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament, which begins on Sept. 10.

“It will be good if he can start training on the ring after the banzuke rankings are announced (on Aug. 28),” Oitekaze said. “I hope he will do the best he can toward the autumn tourney while he recovers from his injury.”