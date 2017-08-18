Miyazato to skip Canadian tournament due to family matter

Ai Miyazato, who will retire from golf after 12 seasons on the LPGA Tour, has decided not to compete in an upcoming tournament in Canada, citing family reasons, her management company said on her official website on Thursday.

“Miyazato will withdraw from next week’s Canadian Pacific Women’s Open in order to support her family. Her next event will be the Portland Classic,” the announcement said.

Miyazato’s father and coach Masaru collapsed on the course and underwent tests at a hospital in Scotland two days before the Women’s British Open started Aug. 3.

The former world No. 1 decided to compete regardless in a bid to win her first career major, but missed the cut.

Miyazato will sit out the Aug. 24-27 tournament in Ottawa but be back for the Aug. 31-Sept. 3 Portland Classic to be held in Portland, Oregon, two weeks before the Evian Championship, the final major on the LPGA Tour schedule.