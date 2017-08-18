New acquisition Darby impressive in debut as Eagles top Bills

Of all the high-profile players making debuts in a new uniform, Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby was most impressive.

Darby intercepted former teammate Tyrod Taylor’s pass and returned it 48 yards and also broke up two passes in his first game since Philadelphia acquired him from Buffalo last week, and the Eagles beat the Bills 20-16 on Thursday night.

“They were running a lot of routes that looked similar, so I was being patient with everything and cutting them off,” Darby said.

Alshon Jeffery, a former Pro Bowl wide receiver signed by the Eagles in the offseason, caught his first pass from Carson Wentz and finished with two receptions for 23 yards.

Bills cornerback E.J. Gaines also had an interception in his first game since coming from the Rams in a trade last week. Gaines picked off third-string quarterback Matt McGloin, who has struggled in two preseason games.

Wideout Anquan Boldin, a three-time Pro Bowl pick recently signed by the Bills, caught one pass for 5 yards.

Philadelphia traded wide receiver Jordan Matthews and a 2018 third-round pick for Darby. Matthews, a popular player in the Eagles locker room, who didn’t make the trip because of a chest injury.

Both teams looked sloppy in a mistake-filled game. There were 23 penalties and seven turnovers, including Mitchell White’s interception in the end zone on the final play to secure the win.

“One hundred percent unacceptable,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said. “Good teams don’t beat themselves. We’ve got a lot of work to do.”

Wentz completed 6 of 9 passes for 56 yards. Taylor was 8 of 18 for 53 yards and two interceptions.

After T.J. Yates tossed a 9-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Reilly late in the fourth quarter to give the Bills a 16-13 lead, Philadelphia’s Byron Marshall ran in from the 1 for the go-ahead score.

Buccaneers 12, Jaguars 8

In Jacksonville, Jameis Winston continued his solid preseason, completing 21 of 29 passes for 196 yards and helping Tampa Bay beat woeful Jacksonville.

Winston had two passes dropped, including what would have been a 43-yard touchdown strike to Mike Evans in the first quarter.

The Buccaneers (1-1) scored on their first three possessions, getting a short touchdown run from Doug Martin and two field goals from Nick Folk. Tampa Bay dominated Jacksonville in two quarters that featured mostly starters, outgaining the Jags 240-59 and looking like the much better team.

Ravens 31, Dolphins 7

In Miami Gardens, Florida, Jay Cutler’s shoulder is just fine, and that’s about all Miami had to cheer about. Ryan Mallett threw for 113 yards and a touchdown, Josh Woodrum ran for two more scores and Baltimore trounced the Dolphins in the second preseason game for both teams.

Cutler played the first two series for the Dolphins, his debut as injured starter Ryan Tannehill’s replacement in Miami. He was 3 of 6-for-24 yards , some of it in a no-huddle tempo, and his highlight play was one that didn’t count.

Facing a third-and-16, Cutler stepped up and found DeVante Parker for what would have been a 31-yard gain — one erased by a holding flag.