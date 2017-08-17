Ex-world championships marathon runner Hara arrested for shoplifting

Police arrested Thursday former marathon runner Yumiko Hara on suspicion of shoplifting.

Hara, who represented Japan in two world championships and placed sixth in the women’s marathon in Helsinki at the 2005 IAAF World Athletics Championships, allegedly stole food and cosmetics worth around ¥2,600 ($24) from a convenience store in Ashikaga, Tochigi Prefecture, on July 30, the police said.

The 35-year-old has admitted to the allegation.

Hara won the Nagoya International Women’s Marathon in 2005 and the Osaka Women’s Marathon in 2007, the same year she also competed at the world championships in Osaka.

The police were notified on Aug. 3 after the shop manager noticed some items were missing while checking his stock.

Video images from surveillance cameras and other evidence identified Hara as the suspect, according to the police.