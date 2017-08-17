Ebinuma nominated for key post with International Judo Federation

Masashi Ebinuma, a two-time Olympic bronze medalist in the men’s 66-kg division, is among 17 judoka nominated for the nine available places on the International Judo Federation’s Athletes’ Commission, the organization said Wednesday.

Five judoka will be elected to represent their counterparts for a four-year period from 2017 to 2020, while the remaining four will be chosen by the IJF.

Candidates must be 18 or older at the time of the election, and must have participated in an Olympics or world championships.

Nine men, including Georgia’s Varlam Liparteliani who won silver in the 90-kg in Rio, were nominated, but current commission chairman and double Olympic champion Teddy Riner of France was not named to the nominee list.