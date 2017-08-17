Dodgers stage ninth-inning rally in dramatic triumph over White Sox

Yu Darvish gave up three homers in his home debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers and missed out on a chance at a ninth win.

The title-chasing Dodgers, however, managed to pull off a 5-4 walk-off victory over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.

On his 31st birthday, Darvish, who made his first start at Dodger Stadium since he was traded July 31, allowed Leury Garcia to smack the first pitch of the game into the right-field stands.

Darvish, who is 8-9 this season, also surrendered the first of Nicky Delmonico’s two home runs of the night in the fourth and another solo shot to Jose Abreu in the sixth as the White Sox took a 4-2 lead into the ninth.

In the bottom half, Logan Forsythe hit an RBI double to make it 4-3, Austin Barnes followed with a single, and Yasiel Puig scored them both on a game-winning double off Jake Petricka (1-1), lifting the Dodgers to their fourth straight victory.

“That’s what we do, we come back,” said Los Angeles outfielder Kike Hernandez, who homered in the fourth to tie it at 2-2. “If you’re the other team, you better score a lot of runs because we’re coming for your pitching staff.”

“The pitch he hit to win the game was in a good location, but that’s part of the business,” Petricka said. “I can see why they love this place, they’re unbeatable here.”

Darvish was yanked after giving up three runs and eight hits while striking out two and walking one in six innings in a no-decision. Ross Stripling (2-4) earned the win for pitching a perfect ninth.

“The muscles around my lower back were tight and I couldn’t move my body at all,” Darvish said. “The manager told me not to push myself too hard.”

Yankees 5, Mets 3

In New York, Aaron Judge launched a titanic homer, Didi Gregorius snapped a seventh-inning tie with a two-run double and the Yankees beat the Mets for their third straight victory in the Subway Series.

Judge enjoyed his first game at Citi Field, hitting a solo drive into the rarely reached third deck in left. Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes never even budged as Judge’s AL-leading 37th home run, projected at 139.2 meters, soared way over his head.

The rookie slugger also struck out in the ninth inning to extend a dubious streak: Judge has fanned in 33 consecutive games, three shy of the record for a position player set by Adam Dunn from 2011-12.

In related news, Yankees manager Joe Girardi revealed that Masahiro Tanaka is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Thursday and start in one of the three-game series against the Detroit Tigers starting next Tuesday if all goes well.

On Wednesday, Tanaka played catch and took part in his first pitching practice since he went on the disabled list with a shoulder inflammation on Saturday.

Marlins 8, Giants 1

In Miami, Giancarlo Stanton’s homer streak ended, but he got two hits and helped the hosts rout San Francisco. Stanton had homered in a team-record six consecutive games and leads the majors with 44. The major league record for the longest home run streak is eight games.

Teammate Ichiro Suzuki connected for his 20th pinch-hit this season and drove in a run with a fifth-inning single.

With one more pinch-hit, Ichiro will tie a single-season team record set by Ross Gload in 2009.

Red Sox 5, Cardinals 4

In Boston, Mookie Betts lined a two-run double off the left-field wall with two outs in the ninth, capping a three-run rally that lifted the hosts past St. Louis.

Xander Bogaerts hit a solo homer for the AL East-leading Red Sox, who won for the 12th time in 14 games and maintained their 4½-game lead over the second-place Yankees.

Kolten Wong had three hits, including an RBI single in the Cardinals’ four-run second inning. It was just the third loss in 11 games for St. Louis, which was swept in the two-game series, its first visit to Fenway Park since losing the 2013 World Series.

Trevor Rosenthal gave up Bogaerts’ homer into the Green Monster seats in the ninth. Zach Duke (0-1) struck out a batter and walked one before John Brebbia gave up Betts’ hit.

Craig Kimbrel (5-0) pitched one hitless inning for the win.

Rangers 12, Tigers 6

In Arlington, Texas, Elvis Andrus had the go-ahead home run among his four RBIs, Cole Hamels won again despite a shaky outing and the hosts swept a three-game series from Detroit.

Ian Kinsler led off the game with a homer for the Tigers, then after taking his position at second base in the bottom of the first received an on-field handshake from the longtime umpire who he said should get another job.

A day after Kinsler’s harsh and extended criticism of Angel Hernandez, the umpire was working second base for the series finale. Kinsler was ejected from the opener Monday when questioning balls and strikes during the middle of an at-bat while Hernandez worked behind the plate, and the second baseman lashed out the following day.

Joey Gallo homered for the third straight game and AL-high 10th time in 14 games this month. He has 35 homers this year. Adrian Beltre and Nomar Mazara also homered for Texas.

Hamels (8-1) gave up four runs and eight hits with a season-high five walks in six innings. Chad Bell (0-1) took the loss.

Cubs 7, Reds 6

In Chicago, Anthony Rizzo hit a grand slam in the first inning and Javier Baez scored on a wild pitch in the ninth as the Cubs edged Cincinnati.

Baez opened the bottom of the ninth with a double off Wandy Peralta (3-3) and pinch hitter Jon Jay walked. Then, Ben Zobrist moved the runners with a groundout.

Reliever Blake Wood came in and struck out Albert Almora Jr. With two outs and Kris Bryant batting, Wood threw a breaking pitch that got away from catcher Tucker Barnhart for the game winner.

The Reds’ Joey Votto had his streak of reaching base at least twice in a game come to an end. Votto did reach once but he fell one game shy of tying Ted Williams’ record of 21 straight games.

Wade Davis (3-1) pitched a perfect ninth.

Angels 3, Nationals 2

In Washington, Luis Valbuena and Kole Calhoun homered, Ricky Nolasco bounced back from a rocky first inning before exiting with an injury and Los Angeles split the two-game series with NL East-leading Washington.

The Angels won for the seventh time in eight games.

Tanner Roark (9-8) allowed four hits in seven innings for the Nationals, but was done in by the two home runs.

Nolasco (6-12) threw 31 of his 112 pitches in the first inning, but escaped trouble in the third and fourth to allow only two runs while striking out five.

Brewers 7, Pirates 6

In Milwaukee, Manny Pina hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning to lift the hosts over Pittsburgh.

Keon Broxton homered twice and Neil Walker and Travis Shaw also went deep as the Brewers completed a sweep of the two-game series with their fourth straight win after an extended offensive slump.

Pina’s shot came off reliever Juan Nicasio (1-5). Anthony Swarzak (1-0) got the win and Corey Knebel earned his 24th save in 29 chances.

Blue Jays 3, Rays 2

In Toronto, Marcus Stroman pitched 6⅓ innings, Steve Pearce homered and scored twice as the Blue Jays topped Tampa Bay.

Stroman (11-6) allowed two runs and six hits to beat the Rays for the first time in five career meetings at Rogers Centre. The right-hander entered 0-3 with a 6.38 ERA in four home starts against the AL East rivals.

Roberto Osuna pitched around a leadoff single in the ninth for his 31st save in 38 chances.

Jake Faria (5-4) lost his third straight start, allowing three runs in 5⅓ innings.

Astros 9, Diamondbacks 5

In Houston, Josh Reddick hit a two-run homer in a four-run eighth inning as the Astros defeated Arizona.

Paul Goldschmidt hit a two-run homer and J.D. Martinez followed with a home run as the Diamondbacks pulled within 5-4 in the eighth.

Morton (10-5) gave up one run and three hits in 6⅓ innings, striking out nine.

Taijuan Walker (6-7) allowed five runs — three earned — on nine hits in five innings.

Mariners 7, Orioles 6

In Seattle, recently acquired Yonder Alonso hit his first homer for the Mariners and drove in three runs, and Marc Rzepczynski struck out Chris Davis with the bases loaded to end a win over Baltimore.

Alonso, acquired in a trade with Oakland on Aug. 6, hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, his 23rd of the season. He added an RBI single during a three-run fifth and also singled in the seventh.

Leonys Martin opened the sixth with his third home run to put Seattle up 7-4.

Tony Zych (6-3) pitched 1⅔ scoreless innings in relief. Ubaldo Jimenez (5-8) allowed six runs in 4⅓ innings.

Royals 7, Athletics 6

In Oakland, Alex Gordon hit a go-ahead single in the ninth inning and Kansas City topped the Athletics.

Alcides Escobar doubled to start the ninth against Blake Treinen (1-1), matching his season high with three hits. Then Gordon delivered his second run-scoring single of the series finale.

Oakland’s Matt Chapman hit a tying two-run homer in the eighth against Brandon Maurer (1-1), who wound up the winner.

Kelvin Herrera finished for his 26th save in 29 chances after allowing Ryon Healy’s two-out infield single.

Padres 3, Phillies 0

In San Diego, Clayton Richard pitched a three-hitter for his first shutout since 2012 and Wil Myers stole three bases in an inning as San Diego completed a three-game sweep of Philadelphia.

Richard (6-12) struck out six and walked one and ended his four-game losing streak.

Nick Pivetta (4-8) fanned nine of the first 10 batters, and struck out a career-high 11 in five-plus innings.

Myers, who has scuffled since the All-Star break, reached base four times. He became the first player since the Marlins’ Dee Gordon in 2011 to swipe second, third and home in an inning and the first Padre to accomplish the feat.

Myers’ final swipe came when he scored on the back end of a double steal after Austin Hedges broke from first base. As Hedges was caught in a rundown, Myers headed for the plate and just got his hand in before Cameron Rupp’s tag.

Rockies 17, Braves 2

In Denver, Trevor Story had two homers and a career-high six RBIs, Jon Gray pitched six strong innings and Colorado routed Atlanta.

Mark Reynolds also homered and drove in four runs, and DJ LeMahieu had a double and RBI single in his fifth four-hit game of the season for the Rockies.

Gerardo Parra added three hits and four RBIs for Colorado.

Gray (5-2) allowed two runs and five hits. Mike Foltynewicz (10-8) went 3⅓ innings and allowed eight hits and career-high nine runs.

Indians at Twins — ppd.