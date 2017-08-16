Nishikori to miss remainder of season due to ruptured wrist tendon

Kei Nishikori will sit out the remainder of the season due to rupturing his right wrist tendon, his management firm said Wednesday.

Nishikori, ranked ninth in the world, withdrew Sunday from the ongoing Western and Southern Open, a tuneup to the U.S. Open starting late this month in New York, after experiencing pain in his right wrist during practice.

The 27-year-old has been suffering from pain in his right wrist on and off this year. There are no plans for him to undergo surgery, according to the firm.