Nishikori to miss remainder of season due to ruptured wrist tendon
Kei Nishikori hits a return against Gael Monfils during the second round of the Rogers Cup in Montreal on Aug. 9. On Wednesday, Nishikori announced he will miss the remainder of the season because of a wrist injury. | AP

Kyodo

NEW YORK – Kei Nishikori will sit out the remainder of the season due to rupturing his right wrist tendon, his management firm said Wednesday.

Nishikori, ranked ninth in the world, withdrew Sunday from the ongoing Western and Southern Open, a tuneup to the U.S. Open starting late this month in New York, after experiencing pain in his right wrist during practice.

The 27-year-old has been suffering from pain in his right wrist on and off this year. There are no plans for him to undergo surgery, according to the firm.

