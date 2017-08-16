Stanton keeps homer streak alive before Marlins cough up late lead

All eyes are on Giancarlo Stanton and he keeps delivering.

Baseball’s $325 million man homered in his sixth consecutive game to give him a major league-leading 44, but the Miami Marlins fell 9-4 to the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night.

“Obviously very dangerous right now,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said.

Stanton hit a solo shot to deep left-center field off Madison Bumgarner (3-5) in the third inning, tying the game at 2-2.

“It was a matchup a lot of baseball fans and us in the game look forward to,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. “Bumgarner won’t back down but (Stanton) got him.”

Stanton has 11 homers in his last 12 games, and 23 in the last 35. Only Sammy Sosa (25 in 1998) and Barry Bonds (24 in 2001) have hit more in that span, according to Elias.

“I’ve never even heard anything like this before with what he’s doing,” Marlins catcher A.J. Ellis said. “And the fact to be able to see it, it’s a great moment for all of us. . . . The fact that he’s delivering when the expectations are there speaks to how locked in he is and how dedicated he is to find the right pitches. It’s pretty special to watch and we all hope it keeps going.”

He is two games from tying the major league record of hitting a home run in eight straight set by Dale Long (1956), Mattingly (1987), and Ken Griffey Jr. (1993).

“I’d like to see him beat it actually,” Mattingly said. “It would be good. We’re trying to win games and the last thing I’m going to do is root against him hitting homers. So I’m all for it.”

Stanton singled off Bumgarner in the first, but Bumgarner was able to bounce back and strike him out in the fifth.

“That’s always fun,” Bumgarner said of the matchup. “I look forward to those. I might not go about it in the smartest way. But it was certainly a lot of fun. He’s locked in for sure.”

Stanton will look to make it seven straight on Wednesday in the series finale. The Giants will start right-hander Matt Cain. Stanton has four home runs in 22 at-bats against Cain.

“You watch the way teams are starting to pitch him now, he’s only getting one or two pitches a night to even drive,” Ellis said. “They’re starting to pitch him a lot tougher, not trying to come into his nitro zones at all, and when they do, he’s not missing.”

Denard Span had three hits, including a home run, and drove in two runs. Hunter Pence also drove in a pair, Ryder Jones hit a solo homer, and Bumgarner knocked in a run while allowing nine hits and four runs in six innings for the Giants, who scored three runs in a pivotal seventh inning.

Ellis also homered for the Marlins, who led 4-3 after six as starter Dan Straily was in line for his first win since July 7.

Junichi Tazawa (2-3) allowed four hits to begin the seventh, with the Giants scoring three times to take a 6-4 lead. Pence had an RBI double, pinch hitter Carlos Moncrief had an RBI single, and Stanton had a throwing error for the runs.

“I just missed spots,” Tazawa said through a translator.

The Giants added on three runs in the final two innings to cap the scoring.

Dodgers 6, White Sox 1

In Los Angeles, Joc Pederson got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in the go-ahead run in a five-run eighth inning that lifted the Dodgers over Chicago.

The victory pushed the major league-leading Dodgers (84-34) to a whopping 50 games above .500.

Braves 4, Rockies 3

In Denver, Brandon Phillips scored the go-ahead run on a rare error by Nolan Arenado, and Atlanta beat the Rockies.

Brewers 3, Pirates 1

In Milwaukee, Keon Broxton hit a pinch-hit home run, Manny Piña drove in two runs, Zach Davies pitched into the seventh and the Brewers beat Pittsburgh.

Reds 2, Cubs 1

In Chicago, Scooter Gennett’s sacrifice fly drove in Joey Votto to break a scoreless tie in the eighth, and Billy Hamilton singled in a run in the ninth.

Padres 8, Phillies 4

In San Diego, Cory Spangenberg homered and had a career-high four RBIs.

Red Sox 10, Cardinals 4

In Boston, Xander Bogaerts had three hits, and Hanley Ramirez, Sandy Leon and Jackie Bradley Jr. all added two RBIs as the Red Sox beat St. Louis.

Boston blew the game open courtesy of a wild fifth inning, tallying eight hits and eight runs against Cardinals starter Mike Leake and reliever Matt Bowman. It came an inning after the Red Sox turned their first triple play in six years.

Yankees 5, Mets 4

In New York, Sonny Gray outpitched Jacob deGrom, Jacoby Ellsbury and Gary Sanchez homered, and the Yankees held off the Mets to sweep both Subway Series games in the Bronx.

Astros 9, Diamondbacks 4

In Phoenix, Houston had six extra-base hits in the first four innings, building a big enough lead to top Arizona.

Nationals 3, Angels 1

In Washington, Gio Gonzalez allowed two hits in six scoreless innings, Howie Kendrick hit two solo home runs and the Nationals snapped Los Angeles’ winning streak at six.

Indians 8, Twins 1

In Minneapolis, Carlos Santana hit two of Cleveland’s five home runs and pitcher Danny Salazar continued his strong second-half stretch by cruising through seven innings while allowing one run and three hits.

Rays 6, Blue Jays 4

In Toronto, Lucas Duda hit a two-run homer, Wilson Ramos added a solo shot and Tampa Bay beat the Blue Jays to snap a four-game skid.

Rangers 10, Tigers 4

In Arlington, Texas, Joey Gallo and Mike Napoli hit back-to-back homers and the Rangers beat Detroit to end Justin Verlander’s three-game winning streak.

Mariners 3, Orioles 1

In Seattle, Andrew Albers earned his first major league win in four years, pitching five effective innings as the Mariners beat Baltimore to snap a five-game losing streak.

Athletics 10, Royals 8

In Oakland, Matt Joyce hit a three-run double to cap a six-run eighth inning and the Athletics rallied for a victory against Kansas City.