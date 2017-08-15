NBA announces full schedule for 2017-18 season

DeMarcus Cousins will make an early season trip back to Sacramento, while Gordon Hayward will wait almost all season to see Utah again.

Chris Paul’s return to his old Clippers home is part of a Martin Luther King Jr. day tripleheader that includes another NBA Finals rematch, while Paul George and Jimmy Butler also learned the dates of their return games Monday when the NBA released its full 2017-18 schedule — which for the first time in history features no teams playing four games in five nights.

The league had unveiled its opening-week national TV games and its five-game Christmas schedule last week. Opening night is Oct. 17, the earliest the regular season has started in 37 years.

The NBA’s top two picks go head-to-head for the first time Nov. 15 when Markelle Fultz and Philadelphia visit Lonzo Ball and the Lakers.

The All-Star Game is Feb. 18 in Los Angeles.

The Christmas schedule, as usual, is headlined by NBA Finals foes Golden State and Cleveland meeting for the first time since the Warriors’ five-game victory in June. They will meet again on Jan. 15 on the Cavaliers’ home floor.

Later that night, Paul’s Houston Rockets play the Clippers at Staples Center for the first time since acquiring the point guard to play alongside James Harden in their backcourt.

The regular season ends April 11.