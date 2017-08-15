Legendary Arkansas coach Broyles passes away at 92

Frank Broyles, who guided the University of Arkansas to its lone national football championship and later molded the overall program as its athletic director, died Monday at the age of 92.

Broyles died from complications of Alzheimer’s disease, according to a statement from his family. “He passed peacefully in his home surrounded by his loved ones,” the statement said.

Broyles won almost 71 percent of his games as head football coach with the Razorbacks for 19 years. He became the school’s athletic director in 1974 while still the football coach, eventually retiring from the gridiron to focus on administrative duties following the 1976 season.

As athletic director, Broyles led an overhaul and upgrade of Arkansas’ facilities — as well as leading the school in its move to the Southeastern Conference. Following his coaching career, Broyles — who earned a spot in the National Football Foundation’s College Hall of Fame — served as an analyst on ABC’s college football telecasts.

While his coaching record of 144-48-5 defined the first part of his career, Broyles’ legacy at Arkansas is every bit equaled by his work as athletic director.

Arkansas’ athletic facilities underwent a near-complete overhaul following the school’s move from the Southwest Conference to the SEC in 1991.

Broyles’ spearheaded the fundraising efforts that led to the construction of Bud Walton Arena, the renovation of and additions to Razorback Stadium and the building of Baum Stadium. He also guided the school as it built indoor and outdoor tracks, a tennis facility and the athletic administrative complex that bears his name.

Broyles was responsible for the hiring of basketball coaches Eddie Sutton and Nolan Richardson as well as Lou Holtz and Ken Hatfield in football. Broyles also hired former great John McDonnell in track.

McDonnell won 40 national championships with the Razorbacks, while Richardson led Arkansas to the 1994 national championship in men’s basketball.

Broyles retired as athletic director in 2007, moving into a fundraising role with the school’s Razorback Foundation until his retirement from that role in 2014.

“For the past 56 years, I have had the privilege of working in the only job I ever wanted — to be the head football coach and then the athletic director of the Razorbacks,” Broyles said at the time. “The Razorbacks have always been my passion.”

He spent much of his time later in life attending various Arkansas sporting events and raising money for Alzheimer’s awareness after the 2004 death of his wife, Barbara, following a battle with the disease.

He started the Frank and Barbara Broyles Foundation CareGivers United, an Alzheimer’s education organization, and wrote a book that published more than 800,000 copies and focused on helping those who care for loved ones with Alzheimer’s.

“In 50 years, people are going to look back and that’s what they are going to remember him for, his second legacy,” said Broyles’ daughter, Betsy Arnold.

Under Broyles as coach, the Razorbacks won or shared seven Southwest Conference football titles and went to 10 bowl games.

That included a win over Nebraska in the Cotton Bowl following the 1964 regular season. Several prominent figures were members of the undefeated 1964 team, including Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and former Miami Hurricanes and Dallas coach Jimmy Johnson.