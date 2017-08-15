Big boppers Bryant, Rizzo power Cubs in rout of Reds

The Chicago Cubs waited all season for a hot streak from NL MVP Kris Bryant. Now that he’s on one, they want it to last a while.

“My history with him is when he gets it, it stays there,” manager Joe Maddon said.

Bryant and Anthony Rizzo hit back-to-back homers to cap a five-run fourth inning, and the Cubs continued their recent dominance of the Cincinnati Reds with a 15-5 victory Monday night.

Bryant went 2-for-4 with a walk and has reached safely in 16 of his last 20 plate appearances.

“It’s a special stretch,” said Rizzo, who was 3-for-5 with a season-high five RBIs. “It was a matter of time before he’s doing what he’s doing. It’s fun to watch.”

Jon Jay had three hits with an RBI and finished a home run shy of the cycle as the Cubs extended their NL Central lead to 1½ games over idle St. Louis. Jose Quintana (3-2) allowed two runs, one earned, and four hits in five innings to snap a three-start winless stretch.

Chicago has 25 wins in its last 32 games against the Reds. The Cubs have swept the last two series at Wrigley Field between the teams going back to last season, and won 11 of the past 13 meetings there the last two years.

Scooter Gennett hit a two-run homer, his 20th, in the eighth for the Reds, who have five players with at least 20 home runs to tie a club record. Gennett also mopped up on the mound after beginning the game at second base.

Marlins 8, Giants 3

In Miami, Giancarlo Stanton hit his team-record 43rd home run, connecting in his fifth straight game and sending the Marlins past San Francisco.

Stanton broke the club mark of 42 homers set by Gary Sheffield in 1996. Stanton has homered 22 times in his last 34 games.

Stanton set another club record for most consecutive games with a home run when he tagged Ty Blach (8-8) for a two-run drive in the first inning. The All-Star slugger later had an RBI single as Miami won its fourth in a row.

Marlins pinch hitter Ichiro Suzuki grounded into a fielder’s choice in the seventh.

Rockies 3, Braves 0

In Denver, Chad Bettis drew a standing ovation when he took the mound for the first time since cancer treatment, then threw seven impressive innings as Colorado blanked Atlanta.

Indians 7, Red Sox 3

In Boston, Edwin Encarnacion homered twice to help AL Central-leading Cleveland earn its fourth straight victory.

Diamondbacks 2, Astros 0

In Phoenix, Zack Greinke struck out nine in six-plus innings to bounce back from his first home loss of the season.

Greinke (14-5) took his first home loss last week against the Dodgers and followed with a dominant performance against the majors’ top-hitting team to help Arizona win for the third time in nine games.

Yankees 4, Mets 2

In New York, Aaron Judge belted a tying home run in the sixth inning, Aaron Hicks and Gary Sanchez went deep in the eighth and the Yankees rallied to beat the Mets in the first of four Subway Series matchups this week.

Blue Jays 2, Rays 1

In Toronto, Josh Donaldson hit a two-run homer in the first inning for the second consecutive game, Nick Tepesch won for the first time in almost three years and the hosts edged slumping Tampa Bay.

Rangers 6, Tigers 2

In Arlington, Texas, Joey Gallo slugged his 33rd home run and Texas also played some small ball in a victory over Detroit.

Orioles 11, Mariners 3

In Seattle, Tim Beckham hit the first pitch of the game out for his first career leadoff homer, Manny Machado launched his sixth grand slam an inning later and Baltimore routed skidding Seattle.

Royals 6, Athletics 2

In Oakland, Cam Gallagher crushed a grand slam for his first career home run and second big league hit, leading Kansas City past the hosts.

Padres 7, Phillies 4

In San Diego, Jose Pirela’s two-out, two-run single highlighted the four-run sixth inning that carried the Padres past Philadelphia.