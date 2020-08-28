Regarding the Aug. 10 article “Re-entry ban horror stories pile up in Japan’s Indian community,” This is a sad situation. My heart goes out to those foreigners who are deeply attached to Japan and are legal residents here but find themselves stranded away from Japan for some reason or the other, at a time like this. Is it so difficult to set up a temporary quarantine facility near the airport, so that foreigners can quarantine themselves after landing in Japan before they are allowed to enter? The embassies of the different countries should collaborate with the Japanese government to set up such facilities so that such stranded people can be brought back quickly and safely. If there is no international cooperation even at a time like this, it would be very sad indeed.

Rajdeep Seth

Gamagori, Aichi Prefecture