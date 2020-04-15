Frustrating lack of access to multilanguage Ghibli films

Regarding the April 11 story “Forget you’re under quarantine and lose yourself in the world of Studio Ghibli,” not only are Ghibli movies not available on Netflix in Japan, but even the DVDs here are not bilingual. So, one has to purchase both English dubbed DVDs and Japanese DVDs respectively in order to enjoy these wonderful movies in both languages. Children of parents of mixed nationalities would benefit if DVDs in Japan had both languages.

Foreigners like me, who understand Japanese, can enjoy the Japanese versions. However, it is difficult to buy the English versions, especially as most of them are not available on Amazon U.S. and Amazon U.K. Despite Japan’s hundreds of English-language schools, I wonder why it did not occur to someone to make bilingual DVDs of the wonderful Ghibli films. I hope Netflix will stream them in Japan too in the near future.

Gamagori, Aichi Prefecture

The opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are the writer’s own and do not necessarily reflect the policies of The Japan Times.