Consider teachers during the pandemic

I work in Japan as a teacher. Despite the news talking about teleworking in recent months, and about how some people are still going to work because of their inability to telework, I’d like to see an article about how schools are still forcing teachers to go in to work, even though we are prepared and highly willing to telework.

I don’t see any focus on the education sector, where the danger lies in having so many students in a confined space. My institution is allowing students to study from home, but teachers are still forced to show up at work, even though all classes will now be online.

Those who have no online classes are told they are allowed to take personal leave, but we are not granted many of. It is a ridiculous situation, and I’m sure my institution is not the only one forcing people to work DESPITE the ability to work from home, endangering lives.

This is also part of the reason why the number of coronavirus cases are rising — we are certain we will all catch it sooner or later, and there’s nothing we can do about it.

The opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are the writer’s own and do not necessarily reflect the policies of The Japan Times.