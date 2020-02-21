Appreciation for prayer rooms

Regarding the story “Mobile Mosque to help Muslims pray at 2020 Games,” in the Feb. 8 edition, on behalf of the Freemuslim Association, Center for De-Radicalization and Extremism Prevention based in Washington, we would like to extend our gratitude to Japan for the increasing amount of designated prayer rooms being established all throughout the country.

We are appreciative of the citizens of Japan who have taken steps to be inclusive toward people from different religious and cultural backgrounds, especially during times of exclusion and oppression.

Freemuslim would also like to thank those who have raised awareness of Japan’s positive action to provide everyone appropriate places to pray regardless of their beliefs. Specifically, we enjoyed reading the piece written about the Mobile Mosque created by the Yasu Project that will be available outside the venues for the 2020 Olympic Games. We appreciate the Yasu Project for promoting inclusion, respect for others and ensuring that every Muslim feels welcome in Japan.

WASHINGTON

