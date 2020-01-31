Teens have plenty of time to find themselves

I love reading the “Why did you leave Japan” column in The Japan Times On Sunday. What impressed me the most recently is the interview with Haruaki Saito, who is as old as me, in the Jan. 12 edition.

In this article, he said he was unable to fit with society and experienced a hard time when he was a student. However, he found what he can devote himself to and is spending a fulfilling and rewarding life in Ireland. I bet none of his classmates could imagine his current situation.

I think teenagers are much more sensitive to their surroundings and prone to be affected by their parents, friends and teachers in a both positive and negative way. Some of them might have trouble learning how to get along with others or having someone they really rely on. And I feel the number of such children has been on the rise while this society is graying rapidly.

The story of Saito is a strong message to every teenager who is struggling for getting by in this sometimes unwelcoming world. If you don’t have any hope for your future right now, you will have some opportunities to work it all out. It’s too early to conclude your life is over. Though it sounds like a cliche, nothing is impossible.

KOBE

