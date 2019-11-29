Reader Mail

Can 'Statues of Peace' really help?

The article “Statue dedicated to ‘comfort women’ unveiled near Washington” in the Oct. 29 edition referred to the “comfort women” issue as both a conflict between Japan and Korea and a matter of women’s rights.

I believe that the creation of the statues, called “Statues of Peace,” in the U.S. is more complex and has a deeper meaning than just women’s rights, In fact, the article mentions an activist’s comment that “an official apology and legal reparation” are expected from the Japanese government. This statement proves that this issue is not just about female empowerment or remembering the past, but that it also holds great meaning for politics between South Korea and Japan.

As a Japanese student, I believe that both countries have failed to try to make meaningful amends. The government of Japan has failed to educate the youth of past war crimes. Korea has taken this past tragedy and turned it into a weapon to use against Japan politically.

Creating new statues in the U.S. in the name of peace will not make the situation better. To truly resolve this issue, the two countries must take action while putting the victims first.

ASUKA NAGASAWA
SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA PREFECTURE

