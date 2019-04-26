Fix Japan before Notre Dame

The Japanese government is too kind in offering to help France rebuild Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris (“Japan eyes helping with restoration” in the April 17 edition).

The Japanese religions are looked down upon by the Christian faithful and in their eyes fall amongst false religion and “Babylon the Great,” which in their belief will be destroyed one day by their God.

Why would the Japanese want to assist in rebuilding one of the iconic buildings for such beliefs? I would plead with the Japanese government to rather continue working on their own infrastructure and to perhaps give the island of Tashirojima a rebuild, to restore it to its former beauty and cultural heritage.

A second Miyajima could be made from it, such a beautiful cat island with so much potential for Japanese culture and tourism.

I take my hat off to the Japanese government for offering its support to the rebuilding of Notre Dame, but it should instead continue spending that time and money on its own beautiful country.

POLOKWANE, SOUTH AFRICA

The opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are the writer’s own and do not necessarily reflect the policies of The Japan Times.