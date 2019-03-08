Reader Mail

Ghosn a victim of double standards

While Carlos Ghosn was being held for more than 100 days, crimes and other transgressions by Japanese executives and government officials have been exposed. These include the Leopalace21 scandal and manipulation of statistics by the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry, among many others.

The duplicity and double standards that go unnoticed are bewildering, but more importantly, hard questions such as “why” do not seem to be asked. Why are certain people arrested, interrogated, indicted and eventually convicted? Why aren’t government officials arrested, detained, repeatedly interrogated until the desired results have been coerced … I mean obtained?

BLACK SWAN OF KOSUGE
TOKYO

