Reader Mail

Trump failed at Hanoi summit

It’s fascinating to read various pundits (mostly right-wing conservatives) spin a most unconvincing argument how U.S. President Donald Trump didn’t really fail in Hanoi. And yet the facts are indisputable.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un got Trump to give him his desired world stage, excuse North Korea’s human rights violations, contradict America’s intelligence and security communities, enable Kim’s propaganda efforts and brazenly and horrifically lie about Otto Warmbier.

Meanwhile, “deal maker” Trump again got nothing.

It’s well worth remembering that Trump destroyed the Iran nuclear deal which ensured real and verified steps to decommission reactors, limit centrifuges and guarantee inspections.

And, of course, he continues to be a cheerleader for a North Korean regime that provides no such commitment and has shown him to be a fool.

Trump spent a decade accusing U.S. President Barack Obama of “palling around with terrorists” while he is not just palling around with a murderous dictator but providing a world stage for his lies and propaganda.

And now we learn that the North is working on rebuilding one of its rocket sites. Can the Trump people please step forward and explain how this is another win? Can they explain how Japan, with “friends” like a Trump-led United States, needs enemies?

C.D.S. FORRESTER
CHIBA

The opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are the writer’s own and do not necessarily reflect the policies of The Japan Times.

LATEST READER MAIL STORIES

Image Not Available
Okinawa bases make financial sense — for U.S.
Completely ignoring Okinawa's consensus of opposition, as shown in the recent referendum, the Abe government is shamelessly forging ahead with the landfill work in the Henoko waters. During a Di...
Image Not Available
Ghosn a victim of double standards
While Carlos Ghosn was being held for more than 100 days, crimes and other transgressions by Japanese executives and government officials have been exposed. These include the Leopalace21 scandal...
Image Not Available
Do all we can to protect the children
The editorial "Response to child abuse long overdue" in the Feb. 11 edition led me to ...